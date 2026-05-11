If Delta Goodrem wins Eurovision, would Australia host the Eurovision Song Contest?

It may feel like just yesterday that Australia joined the Eurovision Song Contest as a wildcard entry and never looked back, but it’s been over a decade since we were granted entry into the larger-than-life competition.

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This year, Australia’s sweetheart Delta Goodrem is taking to the stage with her immaculate power ballad “Eclipse”. Considering Delta’s existing fan-base in Europe, plus the competition’s affinity to strong, building vocals, ballads and a wind machine, Delta is a favourite to make it to the finals.

But what happens if she wins? Let’s investigate.

How does the Eurovision Song Contest work?

Eurovision is one of the biggest live competitions in the world and each year it’s hosted by a different country. The honour of hosting the competition is bestowed upon the country that wins the year before.

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In 2026, the competition is will be held in Vienna after Austrian artist JJ took out the competition with his operatic power ballad “Wasted Love”.

What happens if Delta Goodrem wins Eurovision?

If Delta Goodrem wins Eurovision (and we’re hoping she does!) the competition is in a bit of a pickle. After all, Australia is a hell of a long way from Europe. While it might be an incredible spectacle, it would be an expensive, logistical nightmare to transport all of the performers, their teams and the worldwide press Down Under. Plus, with our time zones so vastly different to Europe, we’d either have to host the performances early in the morning or Europeans would have to wake up early to view the competition.

Thankfully, with so many roadblocks, there’s already a system in place if Delta does take out the competition — another country would host instead.

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Delta performing Eclipse in rehearsals. (Image: Alma Bengtson / EBU)

You see, when Australia first entered the competition in 2015 with Guy Sebastian performing “Tonight Again” to commemorate the 60th ever Eurovision, it was on the proviso that if Australia won, the competition would not be hosted in the Southern Hemisphere. Instead, we would host the competition with another country.

In 2015, Germany’s participating broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) was named as the first choice, with the UK’s British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) coming in second.

However, if you ask Delta, a partnership with England would be her first choice.

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“If Australia was to ever take it, we can still do a deal with England about having it!” Delta told Q News.

“So if we want to talk about this… I’m negotiating!”

Eurovision kicks off tomorrow on SBS or SBS On Demand. For everything you need to know about Eurovision, Delta and her exciting performance, click HERE.

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