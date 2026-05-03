Eurovision: Delta Goodrem reveals the start of a ‘new chapter’

Could Delta Goodrem be our best chance at winning Eurovision? Fans certainly think so as the Australian songstress readies to take on the competition in Vienna, Austria.

But as Delta explains to TV WEEK, the immersive experience is not only a chance to represent her country but also marks the beginning of a brand-new chapter.

Delta Goodrem is ready to eclipse the competition. (Credit: Instagram)

Bright in colour, bold in scale and unapologetic in its authenticity, the joyfully kaleidoscopic phenomenon of Eurovision has championed some of the biggest names in the industry, along with a plethora of rising stars. This is precisely why Delta signed up.

“It symbolises the start of something new for me,” Delta, 41, tells TV WEEK. “I have a new album coming out and ‘Eclipse’ [the song she will perform at Eurovision] is from that. What better place to do it than in this iconic world where so many artists who have shaped me have performed?”

Check out the video for “Eclipse” below:

Delta is bringing the drama for her “Eclipse” music video. (Credit: YouTube)

Treading the same path as her music idols – including Celine Dion and the late Olivia Newton-John – is a poignant moment for Delta, who admits that she didn’t know much about the global competition until recently.

“I didn’t grow up in a musical household, so I didn’t have Eurovision on my radar earlier. I’m learning a lot about it now!” the Neighbours star explains.

That also goes for any advice about the contest she might have got from her friend and mentor, Olivia.

The Aussie songstress has fans worldwide. (Credit: Carlotta Moye)

“I would’ve loved to have had a conversation with Olivia [about Eurovision],” she reflects. “We often spoke about our careers and different chapters, though, so I still feel her around me in a sense. I feel a lot of musical angels are with me.”

From Europe to London, Australia, Fiji and then back to Europe, Delta has hit the ground running in the lead-up to the big event. And, while there could be some nerves from the ‘Born to Try’ singer, none are on display just yet.

Delta and Matt married in Malta in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

“We just have to manage the jetlag,” Delta says with a laugh. “But I’m just looking forward to it now. There’s been a lot to bring to life: the song, the outfits, the stage, the performance… I’m ready to see it in its glory. It’s funny, though, because the second the song came out, a lot of people had big suggestions for what I should do! Someone said: ‘She’d better have a wind machine!’

“So, I’ve definitely felt how much of a community there is and how involved people are.”

Watch out Eurovision! Delta is out in force. (Credit: Carlotta Moye)

We can confirm there will be wind machines – this is Eurovision, after all! But what Delta didn’t anticipate was the fanfare:

“I couldn’t have expected the level of arms around me,” she says happily. “It’s been awesome to have these moments with fans and other performers from around the world.”

With the one-year anniversary of her wedding to husband Matt Copley approaching and an album to come soon, Delta admits she’s not slowing down after Eurovision – it seems fatigue has no place in her plans.

Delta won her first TV WEEK Logie Award in 2003 (Credit: TV WEEK)

“I am a worker, so I like to plan, and we do have a lot going on,” Delta says. “Life is constantly moving, so we have to move with it!

“It’s a bit of a gypsy lifestyle but Eurovision came at the right time – I want to fly the flag but also bring my DNA as an artist. I’m going to have fun with it and give it my very best.”

Eurovision Song Contest begins Wednesday 13 May – Sunday 17 May on SBS and SBS On Demand.