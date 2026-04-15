Kesha Oayda crowned Australian Idol 2026 winner

Kesha Oayda has been named the winner of Australian Idol 2026 – and with it comes a life-changing prize, a major career shift and a whirlwind few months ahead.

“The more I talk about it the more I thought it would feel real, but it doesn’t,” the 21-year-old tells TV WEEK in disbelief. “I’m still in utter shock… I’m feeling very, very honoured and lucky right now.”

Across the season, Kesha became known for her powerful vocals and emotional performances – winning over both the judges and viewers at home with her ability to connect to every song she sang.

After a night of celebrations, the reality of the win began to sink in – along with the end of an experience that had become her everyday life.

“I was in the makeup chair yesterday for the final show and we all looked at each other and realised it was over,” the proud Jindabyne local says. “We’ve all become this big family… I’m going to have to visit or move to Sydney just so I can be close to everyone.”

Sydney may just become home base for the next chapter of her career, with a Sony song-writing camp and major industry support locked in as part of her prize – including a recording contract with Hive Sound Studio, $100,000 in prize money, and tickets to both the ARIA Awards and the TV WEEK Logie Awards.

The moment Kesha was crowned winner of Australian Idol 2026. (Credit: CH7)

“It’ll be a busy couple of months and it’s going to be insane, but I can’t wait to get some songs out there and play some shows,” Kesha says. “The work starts now and wherever that takes me, I’m happy to go.”

Beating fellow finalists Kalani Artis and Harlan Goode, Kesha also makes history as the first female winner since Natalie Gauci in 2007.

“It’s really a special thing to be able to represent women in this space,” she says. “I’m so happy that people put their faith in me.”

Kesha dreams of one day collaborating with former Australian Idol 2024 winner Dylan Wright, Australian music royalty Missy Higgins, and hopes to inspire the next generation of young women in the entertainment industry. Opportunities all the more possible now she has won the title of Australian Idol.

“Having young girls flourish in any goal they set their mind to is so beautiful,” she says. “I would absolutely love to mentor – 100% that could be something in the future.”