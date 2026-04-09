Australian Idol Top 3 finalist Kalani Artis teases life after the finale

Fan favourite Kalani Artis has made it to the Top 3 of Australian Idol – and regardless of what happens on finale night, he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I’ve got a lot of music in the works and lots of shows booked,” Kalani, 23, tells TV WEEK. “I’ll be coming to everyone’s hometown to play some songs, share more of my story, meet more of my lovely fans and let the dream live on.”

Ever since his show-stopping audition – which judge Amy Shark described as “the best I’ve ever seen” – Kalani’s following has skyrocketed, with viewers across the country falling in love with his laid-back charm and raw talent.

“It honestly feels like winning the lottery getting this far – even the audition felt like winning the lottery to me,” the carpenter says. “It has changed my life dramatically. When I leave the house or the hotel, people recognise me and want to take photos.”

When Kalani was announced as a finalist – alongside Kesha Oayda, 21, and Harlan Goode, 18 – he describes it as a “fever dream” moment, with his beloved Nan Sue left “a mess”.

But it’s his family who have been at the heart of his journey, with one performance in particular marking a turning point.

“Heroes Week was a very monumental, special moment for me and my family – being able to honour my grandfather’s art and dedicate As Long As You Love Me by The Backstreet Boys to my grandmother, Nana Sue,” he recalls.

“The song to me is about unconditional love and that undeniable draw you have to a loved one. That created a really intense and amazing moment for the family that we will never forget.

“I think that really shifted my perspective in terms of confidence. I feel like I’ve fallen into the best musician and version of myself. It’s given me a whole new purpose, and I feel like I can really stand on my own two feet.”

Now, as the finale approaches – with $100,000 and a recording contract on the line – Kalani says the outcome is ultimately out of his hands.

“It’s up to fate,” he says. “There is a lot on the line. It’ll be the biggest performance of my life. There’s a lot of pressure to do your absolute best and leave nothing unsaid.”

You can tune into the final episodes of Australian Idol on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.