Charlie Moon reveals his big plans for his platform after his Australian Idol elimination

From the moment Charlie Moon stepped onto the Australian Idol stage, he proved he was more than just a performer – he was a voice for something bigger.

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The 31-year-old from Perth opened up about the loss of his mum to an aggressive brain cancer in 2023, while his father has been bravely battling bowel cancer since 2016. It’s a story that has deeply shaped his journey – both on and off the stage.

“Because of my backstory I’ve been approached by some cancer foundations – the McGrath Foundation, Cancer Council, Cure Brain Cancer,” Charlie tells TV WEEK. “I did a post the other day with Beanies 4 Brain Cancer with Carrie Bickmore. I’ve been trying to use my platform to do something positive for charities and communities.”

While his Idol journey came to an end after landing in the bottom four, with his soulful performance of “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder not enough to secure his place, Charlie says the support from loved ones meant everything.

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“They were very disappointed for me,” he admits. “I had a lot of people rooting for me in Perth. My father was very upset – he’s my number one supporter. My partner was very teary. But at the same time, they were so happy I made it to the Top 8 of Australian Idol.”

And while he may have just missed out on a spot in the Top 6, Charlie is far from slowing down.

His time on the show has opened doors – and he is ready to go “hell for leather” to pursue music full-time.

Charlie is known for his soulful performances. (Credit: CH7)

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“Being on Idol was such an incredible experience,” he says. “I mean, I got to perform alongside Guy Sebastian – the child in me from 2003 was screaming. But I’m 32… this feels like my last roll of the dice, so I’m going hell for leather to make the most of it.”

With a growing platform, a powerful story and a clear sense of purpose, Charlie is determined to keep using his voice for something meaningful.

So what’s next for the soulful singer – and his signature beanie?

“I’ve got a bunch of original music lined up to release,” he says. “I’ve got a single called Like I Ain’t A Movie that I’ve been working on for a while and then planning to later this year release an album.”

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Tune back in for Australian Idol next week on Monday and Tuesday on Channel Seven and 7plus.

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