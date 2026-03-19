After being kicked out of home, Australian Idol’s Sophie found her voice in a new city

When Sophie was kicked out of home by her mum two years ago, the decision forced the 19-year-old to start afresh in an entirely different state – a move she now credits with helping launch her Australian Idol journey.

Advertisement

“Two years ago, she called me up and kicked me out of home – but in the best way,” Sophie tells TV WEEK. “She said, ‘This is tough love. I love you, but for you to be your best self, you need to leave.’

Modelling is another one of Sophie’s creative passions. (Credit: Instagram)

“I owe Melbourne everything, including being on the show,” she adds. “Moving there was so inspiring. Seeing other young, emerging artists working so hard and feeling so hungry for this whole industry fuelled my fire.”

While the first nine months of her move from the Gold Coast to a new city were “lonely”, Sophie soon threw herself into Melbourne’s creative world – pursuing both music and modelling opportunities.

Advertisement

“I’ve had an amazing experience modelling,” Sophie says. “But I think being a little bit more experienced, I’m getting different jobs where maybe it is a bit competitive and they can have those kinds of toxic industry standards.”

Still, the experience hasn’t shaken her confidence. Now embracing the Idol journey with the full support of her family, Sophie says her mum – the very person who pushed her out of home – has always been her biggest champion.

“She started it all,” Sophie says with a smile. “She was the first person to notice my singing and put me in lessons. She’s the most selfless and the most sarcastic person on earth. It’s funny how she manages to combine the two!”

Advertisement

You can tune into Australian Idol at 7pm Sunday and 7:30pm Monday for the performances, with the live results show at 7:30pm Tuesday on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.