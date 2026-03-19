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After being kicked out of home, Australian Idol’s Sophie found her voice in a new city

"It was tough love."
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When Sophie was kicked out of home by her mum two years ago, the decision forced the 19-year-old to start afresh in an entirely different state – a move she now credits with helping launch her Australian Idol journey.

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“Two years ago, she called me up and kicked me out of home – but in the best way,” Sophie tells TV WEEK. “She said, ‘This is tough love. I love you, but for you to be your best self, you need to leave.’

Australian Idol's Sophie walking in a runway fashion show.
Modelling is another one of Sophie’s creative passions. (Credit: Instagram)

“I owe Melbourne everything, including being on the show,” she adds. “Moving there was so inspiring. Seeing other young, emerging artists working so hard and feeling so hungry for this whole industry fuelled my fire.”

While the first nine months of her move from the Gold Coast to a new city were “lonely”, Sophie soon threw herself into Melbourne’s creative world – pursuing both music and modelling opportunities.

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“I’ve had an amazing experience modelling,” Sophie says. “But I think being a little bit more experienced, I’m getting different jobs where maybe it is a bit competitive and they can have those kinds of toxic industry standards.”

Still, the experience hasn’t shaken her confidence. Now embracing the Idol journey with the full support of her family, Sophie says her mum – the very person who pushed her out of home – has always been her biggest champion.

“She started it all,” Sophie says with a smile. “She was the first person to notice my singing and put me in lessons. She’s the most selfless and the most sarcastic person on earth. It’s funny how she manages to combine the two!”

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You can tune into Australian Idol at 7pm Sunday and 7:30pm Monday for the performances, with the live results show at 7:30pm Tuesday on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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