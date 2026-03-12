The most dramatic Australian Idol 2026 contestant transformations

Australian Idol’s Transformation Week delivered some of the most glamorous glow-ups in the show’s history, as the Top 12 contestants received the full superstar treatment.

Advertisement

In a bid to prove they’re the total package – voice, style and star power – the singers underwent major hair, makeup and wardrobe shake-ups. And while the changes were striking on the outside, for many contestants the transformations also sparked a boost of confidence on stage.

Take a look at some of the most dramatic makeovers from this year’s Top 12!

Harry, 26, Ballarat, VIC

Hardworking barber-turned-musician Harry understood the assignment when it came to Transformation Week. Cutting and lightening his hair gave the Ballarat local a sleek new look – proving sometimes a fresh style is all it takes to elevate a star.

Harry before (Image: Channel Seven) Harry after (Image: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Jacinta, 25, Bacchus Marsh, VIC

Singing forklift driver Jacinta has always struggled with the way she looks, so while Transformation Week was exciting, it was also well outside her comfort zone.

With her love of baggy clothing, Jacinta’s makeover was tipped to be one of the biggest of the week – and viewers were not disappointed.

“It was one of the biggest,” Jacinta, 25, tells TV WEEK. “It was a lot. I feel like hiding in baggy clothes is almost a metaphor for me having walls up. It’s a safeguard for me because I’ve been hurt a lot in the past. Wearing baggy clothes makes me feel safe, so I was a bit scared to step out from that.”

But step out she did – delivering one of the most stunning transformations of the season.

Advertisement

Jacinta before (Image: Channel Seven) Jacinta after (Image: Channel Seven)

John, 17, Bunbury, WA

Lovable John from regional Bunbury may be the youngest contestant in the Top 12, but the 17-year-old is quickly proving he’s a serious contender.

A self-confessed fan of 1950s jukebox rock ’n’ roll, John is known for his vintage style – but this week he surprised the judges by modernising both his performance and his look.

John before (Image: Channel Seven) John after (Image: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Kalani, 23, Central Coast, NSW

Kalani has become both a fan favourite and a judges’ favourite – earning Amy Shark’s Fast Pass this week and securing his spot in the Top 12.

While preparing for his big moment, the landscaper enlisted the help of his Nan to style his Transformation Week look.

Used to wearing fluoro work gear on the job, Kalani was thrilled to swap his high-vis for something a little more polished.

Kalani before (Image: Channel Seven) Kalani after (Image: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Kesha, 21, Jindabyne, NSW

Country girl Kesha had a dazzling glow-up for Transformation Week.

Usually found skiing the slopes of Jindabyne, the down-to-earth singer is more comfortable with a natural look – but stunned the audience with her alluring makeover.

Kesha before (Image: Channel Seven) Kesha after (Image: Channel Seven)

Simela, 31, Adelaide, SA

Simela hadn’t worn a dress since her wedding day, so stepping into a sophisticated gown on Australian Idol felt like a “glass slipper moment”.

Advertisement

As a mum, she admits she had lost some of her sense of identity over the years – making the transformation even more meaningful.

Simela before (Image: Channel Seven) Simela after (Image: Channel Seven)

Sophie, 19, Melbourne, VIC

Model Sophie drew inspiration from screen legend Bette Davis for her transformation.

Wanting to embrace her femininity and confidence on stage, the Melbourne contestant delivered a powerful performance in a striking red outfit that turned heads.

Advertisement

Sophie before (Image: Channel Seven) Sophie after (Image: Channel Seven)

Trè, 26, Melbourne, VIC

Having already spent years modelling for high-fashion brands and working in the music industry, Trè didn’t need much help in the style department.

Still, he managed to shock the audience with his impeccable Transformation Week look.

“At 15 I had a meeting with Sony, with Simon Cowell for a boy band group,” Tre, 26, tells TV WEEK. “It never ended up happening, but on our lunch break, I got tapped on the shoulder by a model scout. My dad and I finished our burger and went to the agency and I ended up signing the same day. Then I was walking for Prada and after that Prada show, a million shows came through.”

Advertisement

Trè before (Image: Channel Seven) Tre after (Image: Channel Seven)

You can tune into Australian Idol at 7pm Sunday and 7:30pm Monday for the performances, with the live results show at 7:30pm Tuesday on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.