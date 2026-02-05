Australian Idol 2026: Meet the talented contestants ready to steal Australia’s heart

A country-pop singer from Lennox Head in the Northern Rivers, 17-year-old Lily-Grace was inspired to audition for Idol after meeting 2024 winner Dylan Wright.

He was super stoked I auditioned, she tells TV WEEK.

Having picked up her first guitar at the tender age of six, she’s already a veteran on the country festival circuit.

Citing the likes of Tina Turner, Taylor Swift and Kasey Chambers as her musical inspirations, the teen comes from a musical family, with her maternal grandparents having been opera singers.

She’s more than ready to step out of their shadows and make a name for herself – with the full support of her mum Suzie and the rest of her family.