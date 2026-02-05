Australian Idol 2026: Meet the talented contestants ready to steal Australia’s heart

Australian Idol is back! And in its 11th season, there’s no shortage of talent.
Hosted once again by Ricki-Lee and Scott Tweedie, judges Kyle Sandilands, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark have their work cut out for them whittling down the thousands of auditionees to just 30.
Already, nine singers have impressed them so much they’ve been rewarded with Golden Tickets – a fast pass straight into Australian Idol’s Top 30.
As the competition hots up, we take a look at the contestants who have secured their spot.
Who got Golden Tickets on Australian Idol 2026?
Kalani Artis, 23
Central Coast, NSW
This landscaper from Bensville on the Central Coast was inspired to pursue music after being given his first guitar by his beloved Nan as a teenager.
Kalani dazzled the judges with his raw, emotional rendition of “Torn” – made famous by Natalie Imbruglia in 1997.
Channelling the pain of a recent break-up, he acknowledges that impacted his powerful delivery. And the judges felt every word of it.
“It is very rare to see an Idol come to life at the audition stage,” praised Kyle.
Eva Ilov, 20
Brisbane, Qld
Seamlessly blending soulful pop and R’n’B, Brisbane juice bar worker Eva commanded attention during her audition.
Having been performing since the age of eight, after she was gifted a guitar for Christmas by her Pop, the 20-year-old honed her skills at the Young Conservatorium of Music and, currently, under the guidance of vocal coach Lisa Lockland-Bell.
Capitalising on her international recognition, Eva is driven, confident and “unafraid to push creative boundaries”.
Lily-Grace Grant, 17
Northern Rivers, NSW
A country-pop singer from Lennox Head in the Northern Rivers, 17-year-old Lily-Grace was inspired to audition for Idol after meeting 2024 winner Dylan Wright.
He was super stoked I auditioned, she tells TV WEEK.
Having picked up her first guitar at the tender age of six, she’s already a veteran on the country festival circuit.
Citing the likes of Tina Turner, Taylor Swift and Kasey Chambers as her musical inspirations, the teen comes from a musical family, with her maternal grandparents having been opera singers.
She’s more than ready to step out of their shadows and make a name for herself – with the full support of her mum Suzie and the rest of her family.
John Standley, 16
Bunbury, WA
He may be a teenager, but there’s nothing juvenile about 17-year-old John’s musical taste.
A self-professed fan of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, the multi-talented musician says he’s drawn to the upbeat, feelgood energy of 1950s music.
Indeed, John impressed the judges with his rendition of 1959 song “Shout”, by The Isley Brothers.
Forget modern-day pop and singing about heartbreak – this old soul is determined to bring classic ’50s music back into the mainstream.
Mat Rigby, 17
Melbourne, Vic
A classically trained vocalist, Melbourne teen Mat describes himself as a “passionate singer-songwriter”, who writes and performs contemporary songs.
Extremely sporty growing up – having played footy and basketball, and surfing and rowing – Mat is now using songwriting to process his emotions and connect with others.
That musical connection is something he shares with his 81-year-old grandpa, who is suffering from dementia, which only strengths his resolve to “create music that’s honest, personal and deeply resonant”.
Charlie Moon, 31
Perth, WA
Perth singer Charlie’s Idol audition brought hardened judge Kyle to tears – before he even began singing!
The soulful singer revealed he had recently lost his mum to brain cancer and is now a full-time carer for his dad, who has bowel cancer. His parents, he said, are the reason he decided to go on the show.
His moving version of Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather” couldn’t have resonated more with the judges.
“That was beautiful, fantastic,” Kyle enthused. “You are effortlessly brilliant!”
Harriet Kenworthy, 19
Perth, WA
A singer-songwriter who cites Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Missy Higgins as her inspiration, 19-year-old Harriet impressed with her cover of the latter’s hit song, “Scar”.
Already an accomplished musician, the teen released her debut single, “Flowers Laced With Vitriol”, in November 2025 under the name Harriet Hawthorne – and hasn’t looked back since.
Channelling the thoughts and feelings of an average young woman into her heartfelt music, the Perth native is sure to captivate audiences with her honest and relatable songs.
Jacinta Guirguis, 25
Bacchus Marsh, Vic
A forklift driver by night, Jacinta is busy making a name for herself as an indie singer-songwriter by day.
Having overcome crippling nerves and self-doubt, the self-professed “silent assassin” is now ready to take Idol by storm.
With her mum and twin sister cheering her on, the 25-year-old is determined to prove herself and show that there’s more to her than meets the eye.
Achille Fong, 20
Sydney, NSW
Twenty-year-old Achille may work as a stagehand, helping set up shows for the likes of Green Day, Coldplay and Twenty One Pilots, but he dreams of one day being up on the stage headlining concerts himself.
Coming from a showbusiness family – his mum is former Hong Kong supermodel Christine Au Yang and his brother Atilla Fong is a popular K-Pop singer living in Hong Kong – Achille made the move to Australia aged just 14 to pursue his own musical ambitions.
Performing in his school’s Battle of the Bands in Year 8, he discovered his love for pop punk. He’s now ready to path his own path.
Who are Australian Idol’s ‘Ones To Watch’?
Achille Fong, 20, Sydney NSW
Alita Santhosh, 22, Adelaide, SA
Asher Iyer, 16, Brisbane, Qld
Art Cooper, 20, Longreach, Qld
Beau Skyes, 26, Adelaide, SA
Charlie Moon, 31, Perth, WA
Cody James, 20, Karratha, WA
Deiniol Chynoweth, 32, Sydney, NSW
Eva Ilov, 20, Brisbane, Qld
Hana Takagi, 18, Melbourne, Vic
Harlan Goode, 18, Brisbane, Qld
Harriet Kenworthy, 19, Perth, WA
Harry Lamb, 26, Ballarat, Vic
Jacinta Guirguis, 25, Bacchus Marsh, Vic
Jakob Bigson, 20, Exeter, Tas
James McGoran, 32, Hillbank, SA
Jamie Lamont, 20, Gold Coast, Qld
John Standley, 16, Bunbury, WA
Kahlia Henao, 27, Western Sydney, NSW
Kalani Artis, 23, Central Coast, NSW
Kesha Oayda, 21, Jindabyne, NSW
Lachie Clue, 20, Melbourne, Vic
Lily-Grace Grant, 17, Northern Rivers, NSW
Luke Lupano, 25, Townsville, Qld
Lydia Virgo, 24, Sydney, NSW
Mat Rigby, 17, Melbourne, Vic
Mikayla Burke, 20, New Gisborne, Vic
Natalie Lockhart, 25, Gold Coast, Qld
Nicholas Storm, 19, Gawler River, SA
Olivia Giaourtas, 12, Camden, NSW
Riley Zischke, 23, Longreach, Qld
Rochelle Ballard, 23, Longreach, Qld
Simela Petridis, 31, Adelaide, SA
Sophie Poidevin, 19, Melbourne, Vic
Taiyo Marchand, 15, Sydney, NSW
Tre Samuels, 26, Melbourne, Vic
Tyra Andrade, 26, Chapel Hill, Qld
Uma Sivalingakumar, 21, Melbourne, Vic
Vince Phillips, 25, Hawkesbury, NSW
Wanwue Tarpeh, 21, Melbourne, Vic
Australian Idol continues Sunday at 7pm and Monday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7plus.