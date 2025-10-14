Taylor Swift Is Releasing An Eras Tour Documentary Series – Here’s Everything We Know 

Just days after Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, the pop princess announced that she had secretly been working on a documentary series about her ginormous worldwide tour, The Eras Tour.
Yep, despite already having a feature film about the Swiftie extravaganza, the 35-year-old is lifting the curtain to reveal what the life of a showgirl was really like in a six-part documentary series.
Taylor first announced the news during an appearance on Good Morning America before sharing a post about the project on Instagram.
“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” she wrote alongside the series trailer.
“We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down.
“And to film the final show in its entirety.”
What is End of an Era about?
The Eras Tour | The Final Show is Taylor’s final goodbye to the tour that took over the world. At the time, Eras Tour tickets were the hottest item you could buy and the tour became the highest grossing world tour of any artist in history.
Fans were lining the streets, dressed in glitter and wearing friendship bracelets in preparation of seeing Taylor Swift in the flesh.
Now, Taylor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what it took to put on a show of such gigantic proportions through.
All along, Taylor had been filming her life on the road during her 21-month-long tour and wants to share it with the world. The documentary series will not only feature clips of Taylor rehearsing, but also feature input from her friends, family and collaborators including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and, of course, her fiancé Travis Kelce.
“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour. The only thing left is to close the book,” Taylor says in the teaser.
How is it different from the Eras Tour movie?
While Taylor was jetting from country to country for the Eras Tour, tickets were in high demand. So, to cater for those who missed out (or cash in, depending on how you want to look at it) she released Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film.
The film was simply a movie version of the three-hour performance that punters could watch from the comfort of their own homes or their local cinema.
You can check out the trailer below.
While Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film was simply the concert, End of an Era shows us the rehearsals and the logistics that saw the tour come together.
Plus, if you wanted another dose of Eras Tour goodness, it also features a full recording of the final show of the Eras Tour in Vancouver, including The Tortured Poets Department.
Is there a trailer for The End of an Era?
Yes! There is!
You can check out the dazzling, sequin-filled trailer below.
When does The End of an Era come out?
Thankfully, Swifties don’t have very long to wait until they can binge The Eras Tour | The Final Show.
The first two episodes of the six-part series will be released on December 12. After that, it’ll be two more episodes each week until all six are out in the world.
Where can I watch The End of an Era?
The documentary series, End of an Era, and the final Eras Tour performance, The Final Show, will be dropping on Disney + in December.
If you can’t wait until then, you can watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour now on Disney+ or Taylor’s other documentary, Miss Americana, on Netflix.