Inside Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love nest

In August, Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift at one of his Kansas homes.

Advertisement

At the end of the month, Travis’s dad Ed told News5 the NFL star proposed to the ‘Invisible String’ singer “maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago” at his $9.2 million Leawood mansion.

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” he told the outlet.

“And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event… when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player bought the 17,000-square-foot mansion in the Kansas suburb of Leawood in 2022 for $9.2 million.

Advertisement

The 1.4 hectare property is located at the end of a cul-de-sac in a gated community. The six-bedroom, six bathroom mansion features a gated entrance, a circular driveway, a chef’s kitchen, a formal dining room and a pool.

The facade of the Briarcliff West home. (Credit: MEGA)

The property also includes a hot tub, a miniature golf course, a pickleball court, a waterfall and an outdoor kitchen.

The French Regency–inspired estate features expansive gardens, and lounge chairs and umbrellas line the outside pool.

Advertisement

Inside is an entertainer’s dream with a two-level private cinema, a wine cellar and a full bar.

The backyard. (Credit: MEGA)

Travis also owns a 10,000-square-foot residence in Kansas City’s Briarcliff West, which he purchased in 2019 for $995,000.

The seven-bedroom, five-bathroom residence features a gourmet kitchen, an in-home gym, and a wine cellar with a built-in bar. Outside the property boosts a large swimming pool and a gazebo, perfect for entertaining.

Advertisement

The interiors. (Credit: MEGA)

According to Page Six, Travis proposed to Taylor right after the pair recorded their record-breaking New Heights episode where Taylor announced her forthcoming album.

“He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right,” the source told the outlet.

“It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.”

Advertisement

(Credit: MEGA)

Travis reportedly had a crew transform his backyard into the romantic flower-filled proposal location that you can see the photos the newly engaged couple posted to Instagram. He planned the proposal for that specific day because he knew Taylor would already have had her hair and makeup done for the podcast.

(Credit: MEGA)

On August 26, the couple finally announced the happy news in a joint post via Instagram, captioning it, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.