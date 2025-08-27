A deep dive into Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline

The news of global popstar Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce has truly broken the internet, with the world swooning over their romantic proposal.

The couple shared their joyful news through a joint Instagram post featuring stunning photos of the event, complete with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 💍.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The announcement amassed millions of ‘likes’ within hours, with fans, celebrities, and media outlets celebrating one of the most anticipated celebrity engagements in recent memory.

The engagement photos show Travis down on one knee in a stunning garden setting, creating the fairy-tale moment that Swifties and NFL fans alike have been hoping for since the couple began dating in 2023.

But how did we get here? For those wondering about the journey that led to this magical moment, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s whirlwind romance – from their first meeting to their picture-perfect proposal.

8 JULY 2023: TRAVIS KELCE ATTENDS TAYLOR SWIFT’S ERAS TOUR

Taylor and Travis’ love story began in July 2023, when the footballer attended the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

He was spotted trading friendship bracelets with fans and watching the concert from a private box.

26 JULY 2023: TRAVIS REVEALS HE TRIED TO GIVE TAYLOR HIS PHONE NUMBER

Speaking on his podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis revealed he tried to give Taylor his phone number after the concert.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said.

(Credit: Getty)

Just a few months later, Taylor shocked fans by showing up at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game. She was spotted in his suite alongside his mother Donna.

The couple were then spotted walking out of the stadium together after the game.

27 SEPTEMBER 2023: TRAVIS TALKS ABOUT TAYLOR ON HIS PODCAST

Speaking about Taylor attending the Chiefs game, Travis said, “I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.”

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light,” he said.

Their romance appeared to amp up quickly as the following week Taylor attended another one of Travis’ games – this time bringing along some of her closest friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner and Antoni Porowski.

(Credit: Getty)

14 OCTOBER 2023: TAYLOR AND TRAVIS ARE SPOTTED HAND-IN-HAND IN NEW YORK CITY

Taylor and Travis both made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live in October, and after the show they were seen holding hands as they attended the afterparty.

“Taylor and Travis were there all night and they were so smiley, they were so happy,” a source told People, noting that they were super affectionate the whole night.

23 OCTOBER 2023: TAYLOR KISSES TRAVIS ON THE CHEEK IN INSTAGRAM PHOTO

The couple posed for a photo with his teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his partner Chariah Gordon after a game, which Chariah later posted to Instagram.

In the picture, Taylor can be seen lovingly kissing Travis on the cheek while laying a hand on his chest.

11 NOVEMBER 2023: TRAVIS SUPPORTS TAYLOR AT THE ERAS TOUR

In November Travis was spotted attending the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires. He was seen dancing and singing in the VIP section alongside Taylor’s dad, Scott.

During the concert, Taylor iconically changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

After the show, the singer was seen running into her partner’s arms and giving him a kiss.

6 DECEMBER 2023: TAYLOR TALKS ABOUT HER RELATIONSHIP WITH TRAVIS FOR THE FIRST TIME

After being named TIME’s 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor spoke about how her romance with Travis started, saying it “all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

She continued, “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

(Credit: Getty)

25 DECEMBER 2023: TAYLOR SWIFT AND HER FAMILY SPEND CHRISTMAS WITH TRAVIS KELCE

Taylor brought her mother, father and brother along to the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day.

She was seen wearing a Santa hat embroidered with the number 87 – Travis’ jersey number.

28 JANUARY 2024: THE COUPLE CELEBRATE THE CHIEFS WINNING THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP

Taylor and Travis packed on the PDA following the Chiefs’ victory at the AFC Championship, which secured their spot in the Super Bowl.

(Credit: Getty)

11 FEBRUARY 2024: TAYLOR AND TRAVIS CELEBRATE THE CHIEFS’ SUPER BOWL VICTORY

Taylor brought her closest friends and family along to the 2024 Super Bowl.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won, the singer joined her boyfriend on the field and gave him a congratulatory kiss.

The couple then attended the afterparty where they were spotted singing along to Taylor’s hit song, “Love Story”.

19 APRIL 2024: TAYLOR SINGS ABOUT TRAVIS ON HER ALBUM, THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

Following the release of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, eagle-eyed fans noticed the lyrics on a few songs related to Travis, including “The Alchemy” and “So High School”.

22 JUNE 2024: TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE MAKE THEIR ROMANCE INSTAGRAM-OFFICIAL

After her first Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium in London, Taylor featured Travis on her Instagram for the first time.

The couple posed for a photo with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte!

(Credit: Getty)

23 JUNE 2024: TRAVIS JOINS TAYLOR ONSTAGE AT THE ERAS TOUR

The following night, Taylor shocked fans by having Travis perform onstage as one of her backup dancers.

Dressed in full costume, Travis carried Taylor across the stage before she performed “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”. Afterwards, she blew him a kiss as he left the stage.

8 SEPTEMBER 2024: THE COUPLE ATTEND THE US OPEN TOGETHER

Taylor and Travis attended the men’s singles final at the US Open Tennis Championship alongside Travis’ teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany.

18 DECEMBER 2024: TRAVIS SURPRISES TAYLOR WITH AN ERAS TOUR PARTY

To celebrate the end of her record-breaking Eras Tour, Travis threw Taylor a surprise themed party.

“When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included,” Taylor’s friend Ashley Avignone shared on Instagram alongside some photos from the bash.

24 JUNE 2025: TAYLOR AND TRAVIS MAKE THEIR RED CARPET DEBUT

Nearly a year after they first crossed paths, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together.

They attended Tight End University – a three-day Nashville camp founded by Travis.

Later that night, Taylor also gave a surprise performance of “Shake It Off”.

(Credit: Getty)

26 AUGUST 2025: TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ANNOUNCE THEY’RE ENGAGED

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in a sweet Instagram post on 26 August 2025.

They uploaded a photo of Travis down on one knee, a picture of the pair hugging, Taylor showing off her ring in more detail, and an adorable photo of Taylor laying her legs across Travis’ lap.

They captioned the joint post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”

They also added Taylor’s song “So High School” to the announcement, which is a love song she wrote about him.

