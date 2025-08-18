Kylie Minogue addresses speculation Taylor Swift copied her ‘Showgirl’ era

Kylie Minogue has addressed claims Taylor Swift copied her ‘Showgirl era’ for her upcoming album.

Last week, Taylor announced her new album The Life of a Showgirl would be released on October 3.

The announcement sent Swifties into overdrive around the world, however some people have accused the 35-year-old of copying the Australian singer’s Kylie: The Greatest Showgirl era.

“Kylie is the one and only showgirl! No shade to Taylor but Kylie is the ultimate,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“There’s only one Showgirl and that’s Kylie!!’ added someone else.

“There is only one Showgirl and that’s our Kylie,” chimed in a third.

(Credit: Instagram)

The Australian pop star has since commented on the drama on Instagram.

“When all your friends start sending you your Showgirl mems!!! Awww,” the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram.

“Showgirl life is ‘a thing’, multi dimensional and so much more than feathers and dazzle.”

“Respect and admiration to all my fellow hard working Showgirls,” she added.

Fans of the Princess of Pop also jumped in the comments to defend her.

“So is ‘showgirl’ only reserved for Kylie or what? Don’t get me wrong as I am a fan of both Kylie and Taylor… Was just wondering,” one fan commented.

“These comments dragging Taylor are exhausting. Kylie is one of my faves but how about we stop pitting women against each other?” added another.

Taylor announced the new album during an appearance on the New Heights podcast, which is co-hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce.

The ‘Invisible String’ singer said the cover represents her private moments after coming off stage on tour.

(Credit: Instagram)

“This represents the end of my night… My show days are the same every single day, I just have a different city. And my day ends with me in a bathtub — not usually in a bedazzled dress,” she said on the podcast.

“I would say it’s everything that was going on behind the curtain.”

She also said the album would be “more upbeat” than her previous ones.

“Life is more upbeat,” she said. “I’m so proud of it, and it just comes from, like, the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life, and so that effervescence has come through on this record.”

“I wanted the album to feel the way my life felt, and this completely matches the way that my life has felt,” she said. “It is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

