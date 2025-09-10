Taylor steals Selena’s wedding thunder

Is there bad blood brewing between besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez? Well, Tay Tay’s curiously timed engagement announcement certainly suggests so!

The So High School singer, 35, shared the huge news on Instagram last week with a series of snaps showing her football player fiance Travis Kelce, 35, bending down on one knee for a traditional proposal in a lush garden.

(Credit: Instagram)



While the news has the singer’s diehard fans in a tailspin, the timing has some in her inner circle scratching their heads, particularly her former bestie Selena, 33, who, interestingly, was busy celebrating her own hens party in Cabo, Mexico – and Taylor was nowhere to be seen!



“Selena’s trying not to think about it and has already sent Taylor and Travis a gushing engagement message, but her nose is out of joint over the timing of it all,” an insider close to the pair tells Woman’s Day.

“Taylor was invited to her hens party but blew it off so she could announce a marriage proposal that had apparently happened weeks earlier!”

(Credit: Getty)



On the day of Taylor’s announcement, Travis’ father Ed went rogue on Today and let it slip that his son had actually already popped the question “a couple of weeks ago!”



“I think a lot of us, certainly Travis’ mother and Taylor’s parents, we’ve all expected this for a little while now.”

Wedding wars

The secret proposal and delayed announcement brings into question the reasoning for why the superstar couple waited to publicly announce it, and why they chose the last week of August to release the statement.

And our spy reveals that while “Selena refuses to believe it was done on purpose and she really is happy her pal’s finally taking that leap,” she now believes her own wedding to rapper Benny Blanco, 37, “is going to be completely overshadowed by an even bigger one”.



“Selena doesn’t want this to end in a bride war, so she’s desperate to move forward. She’s already stressed with pre-wedding chaos and she doesn’t want any public spats weeks before her big day. But she has definitely found the timing of it all… interesting to say the least.”

(Credit: Getty)

Drifting apart

Taylor’s announcement comes as speculation continues to mount that the once-inseparable popstars – who became friends in 2008 while they were both dating members of the Jonas Brothers – have had a falling out in recent months.

Fans have noted that Taylor would have never missed Selena’s hens do five years ago, when the pair were constantly seen accompanying each other to award shows and events.

And while Taylor did attend Selena’s birthday in July, they were last seen together at 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

