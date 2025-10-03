To Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Show Girl, Here Are All Of Her TV & Film Cameos

It’s a huge day for Taylor Swift fans!

Advertisement

The acclaimed singer-songwriter is releasing her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, and heralding in an all-new era of her career.

So, we thought it might be a treat to take a walk down memory lane to reflect on some of Taylor Swift’s cameos on film and television over the years.

Whether you love Taylor Swift or not, you’ve got to admit, she’s super talented! (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift’s TV and movie appearances

Hannah Montana: The Movie, 2009

In 2009, Taylor joined her friend Miley Cyrus in her hit film Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Advertisement

Taylor had a cameo in which she played an original song she wrote specifically for the film called “Crazier”.

CSI, 2009

In the late 2000s, the 1989 singer was in the midst of promoting her album Fearless. Along the way, she kept telling journalists that CSI was her favourite show of all time.

“For about three years I’ve been saying to everyone that my favourite show is CSI,” Taylor told Rolling Stone at the time.

Advertisement

Like a true queen of manifestation, this eventually landed her a role on the beloved crime drama.

Taylor Swift’s character Hayley Jones speaks with CSI Nick Stokes, played by George Eads. (Image: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

She played a character called Hayley Jones, who we first meet as a dead body, and then her story is detailed through flashbacks.

You can check out her full character arc below.

Advertisement

Valentine’s Day, 2010

Valentine’s Day was one of the most anticipated movies in 2010. With an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Fox, Taylor Lautner, and Jennifer Garner (just to name a few!), Taylor was in pretty good company.

The plot follows a group of characters who are all struggling with love on February 14th in one way or another. Taylor’s character was a lovestruck cheerleader named Felicia who is obsessed with her boyfriend Willy (Taylor Lautner) but determined to fulfil their promise of abstinence.

Advertisement

The Lorax, 2012

You may not be able to see Taylor in the animated film The Lorax, but you can certainly hear her!

The Lorax is a story about a boy named Ted (Zac Efron) who lives in a place named Thneedville where there is almost no nature. He’s head over heels for a girl named Audrey (Taylor Swift) but to win her heart, he has to find her a Truffula tree.

He sets out on a journey to find a real tree and along the way, he discovers story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), an orange creature hellbent on saving the environment.

Advertisement

New Girl, 2013

In 2013, New Girl was one of the biggest sitcoms on television.

In the season two finale, Taylor surprised audiences with a bizarre cameo in which she popped up at Cece’s (Hannah Simone) wedding to Shivrang (Satya Bhabha). Taylor played a character called Elaine who arrived at the wedding to confess her undying love for Shivrang.

It’s a pivotal moment in the show as it’s what inspired Cece to finally admit her love for Schmidt (Max Greenfield).

You can check it out below.

Advertisement

The Giver, 2014

In 2014, Taylor played the role of an emotionless girl named Rosemary in a film called The Giver. It follows a teenager named Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) who lives in a seemingly perfect world that is completely uniform without any knowledge of love or pain.

In this world, everyone is given a role to keep society flourishing. Jonas is given a rare position called a Receiver, where it is his job to hold on to memories of a past world. To do so, he is connected with a man known as The Giver (Jeff Bridges), who passes down everything he knows.

Actors Brenton Thwaites, Katie Holmes, Odeya Rushand, Taylor Swift and Cameron Monaghan attend “The Giver” premiere. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Advertisement

With so much new knowledge, Jonas can’t help but share it with the sterilized world around him, but it gets him in trouble. Taylor plays a previous Receiver who previously worked under the guidance of The Giver.

“Playing Jeff Bridges’ daughter is sort of out landing and something out of a daydream. He could not be more kind or friendly,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Bluebird, 2019

The Bluebird Cafe is an institution in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s the place where Taylor, along with other big names in country music, was discovered.

Advertisement

The documentary film takes a look at the origin of Taylor’s flourishing music career, along with fellow music stars Garth Brooks and Vince Gill.

Cats, 2019

Admittedly, the live-action remake of the Broadway classic musical Cats, is believed to have been a bit of a flop. However, that didn’t stop Taylor, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson from giving it their all.

Taylor played the character of Bombalurina.

Advertisement

Miss Americana, 2020

Miss Americana was a ground-breaking moment for Taylor Swift fans.

The documentary captured footage of Taylor over several years, showing snippets from her life behind the scenes and on stage.

It also documented Taylor’s journey in leaning into the true power of her platform and using it to express her political views.

Advertisement

Amsterdam, 2022

Amsterdam is a historical thriller based on a real-life 1933 conspiracy theory. It follows three friends — Burt (Christian Bale), Harold (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie) — who witness a murder and then become the key suspects. From there, the trio must clear their names and in the process they somehow uncover one of the most bonkers plots in American history.

In Amsterdam, Taylor plays Elizabeth Meekins. She’s the daughter of a decorated US Senator who is convinced that her father was murdered. She asks her father’s doctor, Burt, to perform an autopsy. Shortly after, she’s killed by a hitman.

Trust me, that’s not a spoiler, it’s where the film truly begins.

Advertisement

The Eras Tour, 2023

These days, it’s impossible to talk about Taylor Swift and her film creations without talking about The Eras Tour.

After creating one of the biggest, most sought-after tours of all time, Taylor turned the experience into a feature-length film so that everyone could experience her hours-long colourful spectacular.

Advertisement

While Taylor has seemingly taken a step back from acting, it’s always a treat to see her pop up on our screens.

What can’t the talented Life Of A Showgirl songstress do?!

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.