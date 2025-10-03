To Celebrate Taylor Swift’s Life Of A Show Girl, Here Are All Of Her TV & Film Cameos

It’s a huge day for Taylor Swift fans!
The acclaimed singer-songwriter is releasing her highly anticipated 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, and heralding in an all-new era of her career.
So, we thought it might be a treat to take a walk down memory lane to reflect on some of Taylor Swift’s cameos on film and television over the years.
Taylor Swift’s TV and movie appearances
Hannah Montana: The Movie, 2009
In 2009, Taylor joined her friend Miley Cyrus in her hit film Hannah Montana: The Movie.
Taylor had a cameo in which she played an original song she wrote specifically for the film called “Crazier”.
CSI, 2009
In the late 2000s, the 1989 singer was in the midst of promoting her album Fearless. Along the way, she kept telling journalists that CSI was her favourite show of all time.
“For about three years I’ve been saying to everyone that my favourite show is CSI,” Taylor told Rolling Stone at the time.
Like a true queen of manifestation, this eventually landed her a role on the beloved crime drama.
She played a character called Hayley Jones, who we first meet as a dead body, and then her story is detailed through flashbacks.
You can check out her full character arc below.
Valentine’s Day, 2010
Valentine’s Day was one of the most anticipated movies in 2010. With an all-star cast including Julia Roberts, Jessica Biel, Anne Hathaway, Bradley Cooper, Jamie Fox, Taylor Lautner, and Jennifer Garner (just to name a few!), Taylor was in pretty good company.
The plot follows a group of characters who are all struggling with love on February 14th in one way or another. Taylor’s character was a lovestruck cheerleader named Felicia who is obsessed with her boyfriend Willy (Taylor Lautner) but determined to fulfil their promise of abstinence.
The Lorax, 2012
You may not be able to see Taylor in the animated film The Lorax, but you can certainly hear her!
The Lorax is a story about a boy named Ted (Zac Efron) who lives in a place named Thneedville where there is almost no nature. He’s head over heels for a girl named Audrey (Taylor Swift) but to win her heart, he has to find her a Truffula tree.
He sets out on a journey to find a real tree and along the way, he discovers story of the Lorax (Danny DeVito), an orange creature hellbent on saving the environment.
New Girl, 2013
In 2013, New Girl was one of the biggest sitcoms on television.
In the season two finale, Taylor surprised audiences with a bizarre cameo in which she popped up at Cece’s (Hannah Simone) wedding to Shivrang (Satya Bhabha). Taylor played a character called Elaine who arrived at the wedding to confess her undying love for Shivrang.
It’s a pivotal moment in the show as it’s what inspired Cece to finally admit her love for Schmidt (Max Greenfield).
You can check it out below.
The Giver, 2014
In 2014, Taylor played the role of an emotionless girl named Rosemary in a film called The Giver. It follows a teenager named Jonas (Brenton Thwaites) who lives in a seemingly perfect world that is completely uniform without any knowledge of love or pain.
In this world, everyone is given a role to keep society flourishing. Jonas is given a rare position called a Receiver, where it is his job to hold on to memories of a past world. To do so, he is connected with a man known as The Giver (Jeff Bridges), who passes down everything he knows.
With so much new knowledge, Jonas can’t help but share it with the sterilized world around him, but it gets him in trouble. Taylor plays a previous Receiver who previously worked under the guidance of The Giver.
“Playing Jeff Bridges’ daughter is sort of out landing and something out of a daydream. He could not be more kind or friendly,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
Bluebird, 2019
The Bluebird Cafe is an institution in Nashville, Tennessee. It’s the place where Taylor, along with other big names in country music, was discovered.
The documentary film takes a look at the origin of Taylor’s flourishing music career, along with fellow music stars Garth Brooks and Vince Gill.
Cats, 2019
Admittedly, the live-action remake of the Broadway classic musical Cats, is believed to have been a bit of a flop. However, that didn’t stop Taylor, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jennifer Hudson from giving it their all.
Taylor played the character of Bombalurina.
Miss Americana, 2020
Miss Americana was a ground-breaking moment for Taylor Swift fans.
The documentary captured footage of Taylor over several years, showing snippets from her life behind the scenes and on stage.
It also documented Taylor’s journey in leaning into the true power of her platform and using it to express her political views.
Amsterdam, 2022
Amsterdam is a historical thriller based on a real-life 1933 conspiracy theory. It follows three friends — Burt (Christian Bale), Harold (John David Washington) and Valerie (Margot Robbie) — who witness a murder and then become the key suspects. From there, the trio must clear their names and in the process they somehow uncover one of the most bonkers plots in American history.
In Amsterdam, Taylor plays Elizabeth Meekins. She’s the daughter of a decorated US Senator who is convinced that her father was murdered. She asks her father’s doctor, Burt, to perform an autopsy. Shortly after, she’s killed by a hitman.
Trust me, that’s not a spoiler, it’s where the film truly begins.
The Eras Tour, 2023
These days, it’s impossible to talk about Taylor Swift and her film creations without talking about The Eras Tour.
After creating one of the biggest, most sought-after tours of all time, Taylor turned the experience into a feature-length film so that everyone could experience her hours-long colourful spectacular.
While Taylor has seemingly taken a step back from acting, it’s always a treat to see her pop up on our screens.
What can’t the talented Life Of A Showgirl songstress do?!