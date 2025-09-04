Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding documentary in talks at Netflix

A Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Netflix documentary could be on the way!

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the streaming giant is already in the planning stages to make a documentary about the couple’s epic love story.

“Netflix has reached out to unscripted production companies following Taylor’s engagement,” a source told the publication. “The streaming giant has told them that there is a substantial budget for a Taylor and Travis documentary.

“The wedding will be a huge moment and Netflix wants to be at the forefront of that,” the source continued. “It is also planning a bid for exclusive access to the wedding.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The news comes after the NFL star and the Grammy award-winning musician announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26.

To announce the news, the couple uploaded photos of the moment Travis popped the question to Taylor, surrounding by her favourite roses.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the ‘August’ singer captioned the post.

According to Page Six, Travis proposed to Taylor right after the pair recorded their record-breaking New Heights episode where Taylor announced her forthcoming album.

Advertisement

“He knew that he wanted to marry her. [The date] was just a matter of when the timing was right,” the source told the outlet.

“It was less about the significance of the time and [more about] when he could actually do it in between her tour and his season.”

Travis reportedly had a crew transform his backyard into the romantic flower-filled proposal location that you can see the photos the newly engaged couple posted to Instagram. He planned the proposal for that specific day because he knew Taylor would already have had her hair and makeup done for the podcast.

(Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The new album drops on October 3 and it will feature 12 songs, some of which are about her relationship with the NFL star.

“I keep listening to this album. I know she mentioned that it’s gonna be a lot more pop beats, but it’s just still so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff,” Travis said during his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason last week. “It’s just so much fun to listen to, man. I’ve been dancing throughout the house.”

He also revealed his favourite track so far.

“I think Opalite might be my favourite, though,” he said. “At least now, every time it comes on, I always catch myself.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.