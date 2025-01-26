At the age of 71, Marcia Hines still gets excited about releasing a single. So it was a huge thrill for her to see “I’ve Got The Music In Me”, her collaboration with Sgt Slick, sitting in the ARIA Top 10 Club Tracks over summer.

“I’ll be very honest, I expect nothing,” the Australian Idol judge tells TV WEEK, “and to have a song that’s doing as well as it’s doing, it’s like, ‘Woo woo!’”

Marcia Hines wants to find a girlfriend for Scott Tweedie.

“I’ve Got The Music In Me” features in the ad for the new season of Idol, and viewers have seen Marcia dancing, in a hot pink outfit, around the city.

“Well, of course I felt silly, in the supermarket and stuff,” Marcia laughs. “But you’ve got so many cameras around you, and people… It’s entertainment.”

Marcia’s fellow judges, Kyle Sandilands and Amy Shark, appear alongside her in the ad, and she says it wasn’t hard to get Kyle dancing.

“We’ve got to hold him down. He will dance wherever and whenever. And Amy’s just a good sport. The three of us get along very well.”

Marcia Hines is back as a judge on Australian Idol in 2025. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The three have travelled around Australia, filming auditions for this season, and Marcia says they’ve found some “incredible kids”. But she hasn’t forgotten last season’s singers. When she hit Rockhampton last October, on her Still Shining tour, she invited Denvah to be her special guest.

“I adore Denvah because she’s never changed and she happens to be extremely talented,” Marcia says. “I really hope and wish that somebody signs that girl because I think she’s outstanding.”

Even though her goal is to find Australia’s next singing star, Marcia has another goal, and it’s one she shares with Amy and Ricki-Lee Coulter: to find a girlfriend for Ricki-Lee’s co-host Scott Tweedie.

“We’re going to have to teach him to dance, too” Marcia adds. “I’ve got to find a girl for Scott. He’s a good boy and he’s really close to his mum. To me, if you have a partner that had a good relationship with his mother, he’s going to treat you well.”

Australian Idol airs Sunday, 7pm on Channel Seven

