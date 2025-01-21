One of the world’s favourite singing contests, Australian Idol returns for a stellar season in 2025.

With a new season comes more inspiring stories, beautiful voices and of course heated competition as each contestant battles it out to win Australian Idol.

Meet the judging panel. (Credit: Seven)

Returning to the judging panel is pop legend Marcia Hines, TV WEEK Logie Award winner Amy Shark, and radio host Kyle Sandilands.

“Set to be the toughest and most surprising season yet, the judges are looking for the ultimate performer, with only room for the best of the best: a singer with the sound, style and star quality to win the heart of the nation,” the Seven statement read.

While viewers eagerly await its release, we have answered all your burning questions regarding Australian Idol 2025. Continue scrolling to read.

When does Australian Idol 2025 return?

Channel Seven ceased fans’ endless questioning when it finally confirmed Australian Idol would be returning to screens on Sunday February 2, 2025.

Dylan Wright won Australian Idol in 2024.(Credit: Seven)

It will premiere at 7pm on Sunday on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

Who are the contestants for Australian Idol 2025?

Unfortunately, the contestants have not yet been determined. During the auditions, contestants must receive a Golden Ticket to progress into the next round.

There will be only 30 tickets available, so contestants must be on their a-game to secure a spot to compete on Australian Idol 2025.

These Top 30 artists must then survive a week of challenges set by the judges to proceed into the Top 21, Top 12, and so forth until the winner is announced.

Ricki-Lee and Scott return to host the singing competition. (Credit: Seven)

Who are the hosts of Australian Idol 2025?

Returning to her roots after being discovered on Australian Idol back in 2004, is AREA Award nominee Ricki-Lee. Also walking the stage as Australian Idol 2025 host is Scott Tweedie.

