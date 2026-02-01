Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Lily-Grace has an Idol insider cheering her on – and she’s already building a serious music career

Country calling
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

When Lily-Grace Grant stepped onto the Australian Idol stage, she did so with a vote of confidence from someone who knows exactly what it takes to win the singing competition: 2024 champion Dylan Wright, who she’d previously met while performing at Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Advertisement

“He was super stoked I auditioned,” the 17-year-old from Northern Rivers, NSW, tells TV WEEK.

“He’s such a lovely guy and really excited for me.”

Lily-Grace is no stranger to the spotlight herself, having spent years performing at major music festivals. A dedicated country singer, she made the bold decision to leave school at just 15 to chase her dream full-time.

Advertisement

“It got to the stage in Year 10 where I realised music’s what I want to do,” she recalls. “I thought, ‘What am I going to gain out of school musically for my career? I think I should just go now and get a head start and just give it my all.’ It’s a really tough industry to break into, so the earlier you can, the better.”

Coming from a musical family – her maternal grandparents were opera singers – Lily-Grace had full support from mum Suzie when she took the leap.

Lily-Grace Grant with her mother Suzie on a beach.
Lily-Grace’s mum backed her bold decision to chase her dream. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s been three years and I have not looked back since,” she says. “Mum’s always been so unbelievably supportive of everything I do. She was the one that said, ‘If that’s what you want to do, let’s do it. Let’s sign you up for TAFE and you can finish Year 10 there and then let’s get this show on the road.’”

Advertisement

Since then, Lily-Grace has released singles and worked with major industry players – a promising sign she could be one to watch this season.

“I’ve had Matt Fell producing my tracks – it’s super cool to work with him because he’s got connections all over the world,” Lily-Grace says. “My single ‘Damn Hard Working Man’, I’ve got a guitar player from Nashville, Jeff King, playing on it and he’s just awesome.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement