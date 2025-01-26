Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of

EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Sandilands recalls his darker days and how they influenced his eating habits

'I abused myself'
For many, Kyle Sandilands is the arrogant, wealthy, hot shot radio show host, but for him it feels like only “five years ago” that he was homeless and living on the streets.

“[It feels like] it wasn’t that long ago that I was the poor, homeless, teenage boy,” Kyle, 53, tells TV WEEK. “But it was 40 years ago,” he remembers in disbelief.

Kyle Sandilands in black clothing sitting at the Australian Idol judging panel solo.
Kyle Sandilands first appeared as an Australian Idol judge in 2004 (Credit: CH7)

The Australian Idol judge and co-host of The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Sydney’s radio station KIIS 106.5 is usually harshly criticised for his polarising views and loose lipped comments, but the empire he has built has been hard earned.

It’s also inclusive and “not as bad” as it’s made out to be.

“I still believe in ‘Get up, work hard, reap the rewards,’” he says. “And everything I say is with sarcasm, satire or humour. Very rarely do I thump my fists. Everyone thinks I’m always screaming or carrying on, but our show is sort of a micro society.”

Kyle Sandilands in a standout pink blazer (left), Marcia Hines in a stunning blue dress (middle) and Amy Shark in a gorgeous short red pleather dress (right)
Softer Kyle still likes to rev up his fellow judges, Marcia Hines and Amy Shark (Credit: CH7)

Working behind the scenes on the radio show is a motley crew of people from all walks of life that represent different ethnicities and sexualities. “I want everyone to have a voice,” he declares.

The dream team that helped launch Kyle into fame as a media personality and successful businessman hasn’t made him forget where he came from in a real-life rags to riches story.

“You feel every inch of it,” Kyle says. “I’ve abused myself, becoming a big fat monster. I didn’t eat that much [on the streets], so then I overate. Someone suggested counselling, but who’s got time for that?”

Kyle Sandilands (left) holds his baby boy Otto (middle)
Kyle is pictured with his son Otto and wife Tegan Kynaston (Credit: Instagram)

But it’s knowing of both sides of the coin that has made him such an incredible judge – sometimes harsh but mostly fair, and softer on the contestants since the birth of his son.

“I’ve seen it all,” he says. “[Co-judge] Marcia [Hines] thinks I’m a Caramello Koala, soft and squishy on the inside, but if I’m in a bad mood I still go to producers, ‘Bring in a s**t one [contestant] for me to play with’ – like a cat with a mouse.”

With a boisterous personality and playful demeanour, Kyle has an affinity for breaking the rules, but he’s taken it to the next level on the upcoming tenth instalment of the talent series by going against his fellow judges, ARIA award winning musician Amy Shark, 38, and soul icon Marcia, 71.

“I’ve forced one guy in this year behind Amy and Marcia’s back,” he reveals.

