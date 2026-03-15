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Australian Idol’s Jacinta reveals the illness that nearly kept her from taking on the competition

"It takes a toll"
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Lucy Croke Profile
Jacinta from Australian idol on stage in a maroon set singing.
A powerful stage presence is helping Idol hopeful Jacinta find her groove in the competition.
Channel Seven

Australian Idol contestant Jacinta Guirguis has become known for commanding the stage with her unique presence, but having the confidence to do so has taken six years of hard work.

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“I was diagnosed with a debilitating anxiety disorder six years ago,” Jacinta, 25, tells TV WEEK.

“I never thought I’d be able to do an opportunity like this with a disease like that. I really hope I’m inspiring people who feel a little bit like an outcast to know that you have a place, even when the world tells you that you don’t.”

Chanel from Australian idol pictured as a child with her twin sister Chantel.
Jacinta’s twin sister Chantel has been by her side through thick and thin.

Being told she didn’t belong is something Jacinta, from the town of Bacchus Marsh in Victoria, had become used to hearing long before Idol and reveals many people told her not to pursue her dream of becoming a musician.

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“There have been so many performance opportunities that I’ve applied for where I’ve never gotten past auditions. People just hear my voice and think, ‘That’s too different – we don’t really know where you fit,’” she reveals. “Even Australian Idol was my third time applying.

“It takes a toll when you are told you are not good enough over and over. I spent a lot of time in the shadows or behind other people who were better than me – or considered better than me – over the years.”

Jacinta recently quit her job as a heavy machine operator to focus on Australian Idol.
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Now Jacinta has proudly proved the doubters wrong, making it to the Top 12 of the competition – and doing so with the loving support of her family, including her twin sister, Chantel.

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“My twin sister is my best friend,” she gushes. “She’s seen every high and every low. She’s so proud of the journey I’m on and it’s really special to have my family backing me and supporting me when they know this has been a long time coming.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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