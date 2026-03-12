Australian Idol 2026: Meet the top 12 finalists competing this season

After weeks of auditions, golden tickets and tough decisions from the judges, the Australian Idol 2026 Top 12 finalists have officially been revealed.

From powerhouse vocalists to unique performers hoping to carve out their place in the music industry, these talented singers have made it through to the live shows — and one step closer to being crowned the next Australian Idol.

Now, with their hot new looks after Transformation Week, the finalists will take to the stage hoping to impress both the judges and viewers at home, with eliminations narrowing the field until only one contestant is left standing.

So, who has made the Australian Idol 2026 Top 12? Get to know the finalists below.

Meet the Top 12 Australian Idol 2026 finalists

Charlie Moon

Charlie is known for his signature colourful beanie and specs! (Image: Supplied)

When 32-year-old Charlie Moon found himself in the Australian Idol Top 12 after receiving the Fast Pass from judge Marcia Hines, he was in “complete disbelief”.

“It felt like a dream I’ve had since I was a kid, suddenly becoming real in front of my eyes,” the Perth-native explained.

“The child in me was screaming. The adult in me was screaming. My friends and family were screaming. It was just pure shock, gratitude and joy all at once. It honestly means the world to me. It’s a complete dream come true.”

Harlan Goode

There’s nothing Harlan loves more than a power ballard! (Image: Supplied)

Now that he’s made it to the live shows, 18-year-old Harlan Goode is ready to bring his authentic self to the stage.

“I care deeply about my performances, not just vocally but emotionally as well,” he explains.

“I never step on stage in a way that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. If Australia connects with me through the emotion, storytelling, and heart behind what I sing, then I’d be so grateful for their vote. I put everything into each performance, and that’s the promise I intend to keep.”

Harry Lamb

Harry wasn’t sure that he had done enough to secure a spot in the Top 12 — but here he is! (Image: Supplied)

By trade, 27-year-old Harry Lamb is a barber but now, he’s hoping to put his all into his music dreams.

“I know I have more to give vocally, and I feel like I’m finally coming out of my shell with the performance,” the Ballarat local explains.

“I think Australia should vote for me because I have such a love for music and I work incredibly hard in all things but especially in music.”

Jacinta Guirguis

From hoodie-loving forklift driver to diva!!! (Image: Supplied)

Jacinta Guirguis never thought that she’d make it this far in the competition but now, she’s going from strength to strength.

“I feel shocked,” the 26-year-old forklift driver admits.

“I never imagined I would make it into the show, let alone the Top 12. I feel so much pride and relief knowing that all my hard work is finally paying off. It means I am just one step closer to my dreams, that is such a blessing in itself!”

John Standley

John is the youngest contestant in the Top 12. (Image: Supplied)

He may only be 17-years-old, but John Standley has taken Australian Idol by storm, with the judges falling in love with his eclectic style. It’s something that the Burnbury local wants to bring to the live show stage.

“I want to bring something truly unique to the live shows, a style or genre that hasn’t been popular lately but is loved by everyone,” John exclaims.

“I aim to revive the good, happy jukebox vibe. I’m young and have plenty to show Australia.”

Kalani Artis

Kalani credits his nan for changing his life and pushing him to pursue music. (Image: Supplied)

Kalani Artis is a 24-year-old landscaper from the NSW Central Coast and ever since he was a little boy, he dreamed on being on the Idol stage. Now that he’s made it to the Top 12, his dream has come true.

“I feel incredibly grateful,” Kalani shares. “I feel like I have a lot to give on Australian Idol, not only vocally but personally.”

Kesha Oayda

With her new glam look, Kesha is ready to take on the world! (Image: Supplied)

From the slopes of Jindabyne, NSW, to the Idol stage, nothing can stop 22-year-old Kesha Oayda from giving the competition — and her future — her all.

“I believe I have a lot of drive, love, and passion for music. Being able to turn it into my job, perform for people, share my story, and listen to others would be the most incredible experience ever,” she says.

“Music is my whole life and all I want to do, so having Australia’s vote would mean I can keep chasing my dream.”

Lily-Grace Grant

Yeehaw! Lily-Grace is ready to follow her country music dreams. (Image: Supplied)

For 18-year-old Lily-Grace Grant, the live shows have always been the biggest draw card about the competition. There’s nothing like feeling the warmth of the stage lights and hearing the crowd cheer, and being able to have that experience “means everything” to the Northern Rivers singer.

“performing is my favourite part of being an artist. The energy you get from a crowd is electric,” she explains.

“I think Australia should vote for me because, as Amy Shark said, I’m ready to get on the road and tour now. I’ve been doing solo gigs locally for two years and I’m excited to get out there and play at bigger venues. I love moving people with my music.”

Simela Petridis

This busy mum is living her lifelong musical dream. (Image: Supplied)

High school teacher and 31-year-old mum Simela Petridis is juggling a lot right now but that won’t stop her from chasing her musical dreams as hard as she can.

“I’m in disbelief, but at the same time, I’ve earned this spot. I’m meant to be here. It’s dream-changing, life-shaking stuff, and I’m laying it all on the line in Top 12 and beyond,” she shares.

“Australia should vote for me because I’m representing the dream chasers, the Mums who got lost along the way but the fire in the belly is still burning. No one will work as hard and I hope Australia will see that.”

Sophie Poidevin

Now, this is a look!!! (Image: Supplied)

Sophie Poidevin is not afraid of making a splash. The 20-year-old art-pop model takes pride in the art of a live performance and now that she’s made the Top 12, she’s ready to revel in the opportunity.

Australian Idol has allowed me so many opportunities to really put on a show and perform, which has always been my favourite part,” the 20-year-old explains.

“The stage, costume, makeup and crowd from the Top 30 round onwards felt like such a taste of what’s to come in my career, and wow, oh wow, is it delicious.”

Trè Samuels

Former model Trè Samuels isn’t shy in front of the camera! (Image: Supplied)

Former model-turned-family man Trè Samuels has already made his mark as an accomplished songwriter for other artists but now, he’s ready to make a splash using his own name and singing talents.

“I feel truly blessed to be given the chance to show my talent to Australia,” he says.

“I’ve been chasing this dream of becoming an artist for a very long time, and I have a wonderful family who has sacrificed a lot to help me achieve it.”

Wanwue Tarpeh

Wanwue manifested her way to the Australian idol stage! (Image: Supplied)

When 21-year-old Wanwue Tarpeh stepped onto the Australian Idol stage, the judges were blown away by her jazz and soul stylings and big personality. Now that she’s part of the Top 12, Wanwue is overcome with pride over how hard she’s worked to be there.

“I was just beyond proud of myself for all the hard work and the risks I took to achieve my Top 12 performance. Making the Top 12 means I’m 10 steps closer to my career goals and aspirations,” she expains.

“This shows me I can be a testament to little girls and boys out there who have a dream or a talent that there is a place on the big stage for us. This means it’s not just about me; it’s about everyone I represent.”

You can tune into Australian Idol at 7pm Sunday and 7:30pm Monday for the performances, with the live results show at 7:30pm Tuesday on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

