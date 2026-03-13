ARN braces for Kyle Sandilands’ next move on live Australian Idol shows

Kyle Sandilands could soon have a national stage to answer his radio bosses – and executives at his network are reportedly uneasy about what he might say.

Just two hours after the deadline expires on his suspension from ARN Media, the controversial broadcaster is scheduled to appear live on Australian Idol. The timing means the outspoken judge may step onto a prime-time television broadcast moments after the company demanded he repair his fractured relationship with longtime co-host Jackie O Henderson.

(Credit: The Kyle & Jackie O Show)

The two-week window given to Kyle ends at 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 17. Idol’s live broadcast airs that evening – creating the possibility the shock jock could respond publicly once the clock runs out.

For ARN, the scenario presents a delicate moment. Kyle has already shown little appetite for staying quiet after being pulled from his KIIS FM breakfast show earlier this month.

In a lengthy statement this week, he criticised his employer’s handling of the dispute with Jackie O and insisted he had done nothing wrong.

“I want to be on air. I want to be with my audience,” he said, urging the company to honour their agreement and reinstate him.

Until now, most of the current season of Australian Idol has been pre-recorded. Kyle has missed several episodes, with former runner-up Jessica Mauboy stepping in to replace him.

But the program enters its finals this weekend, switching to live broadcasts where contestants perform in front of the judges and a studio audience. Kyle is expected to return to the judging desk alongside Marcia Hines and Amy Shark.

The shift to live television means anything said on the night will go straight to air – something that has reportedly left ARN executives wondering whether Kyle might use the moment to air his grievances.

(Credit: Seven)

The platform also comes with an extra twist.

Australian Idol airs on the Seven Network, now majority owned by Southern Cross Austereo after their recent merger. SCA has long been a fierce competitor to ARN in the commercial radio market.

Whether the dispute between Kyle and ARN is resolved before Tuesday evening remains uncertain.

If it isn’t, the outspoken broadcaster will soon be sitting behind the judges’ desk with millions watching – and potentially nothing preventing him from saying exactly what he thinks.

