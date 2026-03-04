What’s next for Jackie O? Inside her new chapter

After nearly three decades behind the microphone, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson is stepping into uncharted territory.

Advertisement

Her abrupt exit from The Kyle and Jackie O Show has closed one of the most lucrative and high-profile chapters in Australian broadcasting history – but it may also mark the beginning of a reinvention few saw coming.

From the possibility of a solo radio venture to a multimillion-dollar coastal rebuild and dreams of an Italian sabbatical, here’s what Jackie’s next chapter could entail.

(Credit: The Kyle and Jackie O Show)

A SOLO RADIO FUTURE?

The dramatic collapse of The Kyle and Jackie O Show followed an explosive on-air confrontation with co-host Kyle Sandilands that left Jackie in tears and ultimately led to her resignation.

Advertisement

After 27 years on air together, Jackie formally notified Australian Radio Network that she “cannot continue to work with Mr Kyle Sandilands.” The network subsequently terminated her services agreement, ending her tenure on the breakfast juggernaut.

Yet the door to radio has not been shut entirely.

ARN has also offered Jackie the “possibility of an alternative show,” suggesting a solo format is under consideration.

Notably, Jackie foreshadowed such a move earlier while speaking at Radiodays Europe 2025.

Advertisement

Asked whether she would walk away if things no longer felt aligned, she responded, “Yes, I would. I think the older you get … it’s important that you are staying true to yourself and that you enjoy what you do and it feels authentic.”

She added, “I don’t ever wanna feel bound by this contract where I’m driven by money.”

(Credit: Media Mode)

A LUXURY HOME RENOVATION

While her professional life resets, Jackie’s personal sanctuary is rising – quite literally – from the cliffs of Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Advertisement

In 2023, she purchased a clifftop property in Clovelly for $13.25 million, later lodging plans for an extensive transformation estimated at $5 million. The project has since evolved into a sweeping architectural statement.

The original 1960s home has been cleared to make way for a multi-level concrete structure complete with a dramatic curved pool overlooking the ocean. Insiders suggest the finished property could be worth as much as $25 million.

Set back from the street and offering far greater privacy than her former Woollahra residence, the home aligns with Jackie’s increasing desire to protect her personal life.

(Credit; Instagram)

Advertisement

ITALY CALLING

Long before the public unravelling of her radio partnership, Jackie had begun speaking openly about life beyond breakfast broadcasting.

During an on-air exchange last year, she revealed a plan that startled listeners – and her co-host. At the conclusion of the duo’s 10-year contract, she intended to relocate part-time to Italy.

“That’s my plan, at the end of the 10 years to go to Italy and live there for six months every year,” she said.

When pressed on whether that meant a permanent departure from radio, her reply was succinct: “Yep.”

Advertisement

Friends say Jackie has become increasingly focused on wellness, authenticity and surrounding herself with a new inner circle. Italy offers a slower pace and emphasis on lifestyle over hustle, which may be exactly what she is looking for.

(Credit: Getty)

CLOSING THE ‘BESTIES’ CHAPTER

That shift was also evident in her recent decision to step away from her Besties brand and podcast, Her Best Life, which she co-founded with Gemma O’Neill.

On the first episode of Besties for 2026, Jackie confirmed her departure, explaining that a “big shift has happened with me.”

Advertisement

“It does sadden me in many ways,” she admitted. “I have loved and gotten so much out of what we have done together… but I felt like I was coming to the end of the road with it.”

She also acknowledged pulling back from sharing details of her private life, saying she had felt she was “holding back on everything because I didn’t feel like I wanted to share it. It didn’t feel right for me at that time.”

Whatever Jackie O decides to do next, Australia will be watching!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.