Jackie O is one of the most recognisable figures in Aussie radio and TV, but the 49-year-old has a twin… sort of!
The media personality is a mum-of-one to her daughter Kitty, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lee Henderson, and it’s a little bit alarming how similar the two look.
Catalina Mae Henderson, more commonly known as Kitty, was born in December 2010 and not only does she look like her stunning mum, but she may even follow in her showbiz footsteps.
In fact, Jackie revealed that Kitty loved visiting her on set during filming of The Masked Singer.
“She was loving it and wanted to come every day,” Jackie told TV WEEK in 2019. “It was the first time, I think, where she was like, ‘Wow, you have a really cool job, Mum!'”
After she and Lee separated in 2018, Jackie made it clear that their priority was Kitty.
“After 18 years together, we have made the decision to separate. We do so amicably, sharing many incredible memories and remaining best friends,” the KIIS FM presenter confirmed at the time.
“Our focus for this next chapter is of course our wonderful daughter and continuing to provide her love and happiness, together.”
Keep scrolling to see all the moments we were seeing double with Jackie and Kitty!
Jackie O shared this pic of her and Kitty to her Instagram story captioned “Date Night”.
Everyone was loving Jackie O with her 12-year-old daughter Kitty, who was her date for the Australian Commercial Radio Awards (ACRA) red carpet in October 2023.
In June 2023, the mother-daughter duo crashed Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston’s honeymoon in the South of France, all the while recording their radio show.
It seems little Otto was intrigued by Jackie’s bag strap, how cute!
Jackie shared an adorable snap of daughter Kitty with baby Otto, son of radio co host Kylie Sandilands (stop it, our hearts are melting).
These two love a concert! Jackie shared this adorable snap of them heading off to Harry Styles, aka their “husband” concert in Australia.
Orange sunnies to watch Ed Sheeran!
“Words can’t explain how good this girls trip in Fiji with Kitty and my bestie has been,” Jackie wrote on Instagram.
“@kokomoprivateisland thank you for letting us be part of your family yet again! This truly is the happiest place on earth.”
The mother-daughter duo shared this photo after watching Moulin Rouge!
The girls donned their best “clip on” earrings for a special milestone.
At the pointy end of The Masked Singer‘s 2021 season, Jackie O’s daughter visited her on set to hang out in between takes.
“Besties hanging on set🖤💚 Gearing up for the best episode of @themaskedsingerau,” she wrote.
“My bestie. I love and live for her so much,” wrote Jackie O while getting ready for The Masked Singer.
Behind this picture is an adorable background story to their matching outfits.
“She asked my stylist what I was wearing this day so that she could match me 👯♀️,” Jackie O explained in her caption.
We really can’t get over how similar Kitty and Jackie look, especially as the youngster gets older. Jackie even told Woman’s Day that Kitty helped motivate her to lose 10 kilos and finally “feel like herself again”.
“She was so sick of me wearing dowdy mum clothes because she sees all these beautiful outfits that I used to wear,” Jackie told the outlet, adding that she was excited to dress up with her daughter again after her transformation.
How cute are these three? Sadly Jackie and Kitty weren’t keeping their furry friend, who belongs to a pal of Jackie’s.
Kitty was wearing a matching smile with her mum while they spent a day with family and friends on a boat – complete with a hot tub – on the Sydney harbour.
Jackie shared this sweet twinning photo with her daughter over Christmas in 2019, captioning it: “Merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎅🏼💕.”
Proud mum Jackie shared a sweet tribute for her daughter’s ninth birthday. “Happy 9th birthday kitty. So proud of the girl you are today, full of kindness and compassion for everyone around you. Love you so much,” she captioned her Instagram post.
Back to black on the set of The Masked Singer.
Could Kitty follow in her mum’s showbiz footsteps?
Ok, this is getting spooky now!
Matching PJs? That’s mother daughter goals right there.
Three generations of gorgeous ladies: Jackie shared this snap of herself, Kitty and her mum.
It’s the same smile!
On their Fijian holiday, Jackie and Kitty rocked their headsets.
Another day, another matching outfit.
Just gorgeous!
Move over Kyle, Kitty and Jackie are our favourite duo.
These blonde beauties know how to coordinate when it comes to fashion.
Especially with these pink beanies!
Though they look good in white linen too!
Selfie skills on point.
All rugged up for winter.
Strike a pose! Jackie and Kitty only know how to travel in style.
Beautiful in blue.
Sick days at the Henderson household look kind of fun!
Stay adorable you two.