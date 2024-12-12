Jackie O is one of the most recognisable figures in Aussie radio and TV, but the 49-year-old has a twin… sort of!

The media personality is a mum-of-one to her daughter Kitty, whom she shares with her ex-husband Lee Henderson, and it’s a little bit alarming how similar the two look.

Catalina Mae Henderson, more commonly known as Kitty, was born in December 2010 and not only does she look like her stunning mum, but she may even follow in her showbiz footsteps.

In fact, Jackie revealed that Kitty loved visiting her on set during filming of The Masked Singer.

“She was loving it and wanted to come every day,” Jackie told TV WEEK in 2019. “It was the first time, I think, where she was like, ‘Wow, you have a really cool job, Mum!'”

After she and Lee separated in 2018, Jackie made it clear that their priority was Kitty.

“After 18 years together, we have made the decision to separate. We do so amicably, sharing many incredible memories and remaining best friends,” the KIIS FM presenter confirmed at the time.

“Our focus for this next chapter is of course our wonderful daughter and continuing to provide her love and happiness, together.”

Keep scrolling to see all the moments we were seeing double with Jackie and Kitty!

