Jackie O ‘won’t return’ to radio show amid fears of a looming lawsuit

Rumours abound that Jackie O won’t be returning to her KIIS FM radio show, amid talk of a potential lawsuit.

Respected entertainment reporter Peter Ford has revealed that “most people” he’s spoken to “don’t think she’s ever going to return” as co-host of The Kyle and Jackie O Show, following her spectacular falling out with Kyle Sandilands on February 20.

Speaking on The Morning Show on Monday, he reported that Jackie’s manager, Gemma O’Neill, allegedly met with KIIS FM bosses late last week, during which the severity of the situation came to light.

“Gemma used a word that has triggered radio bosses,” he said.

Jackie O reportedly ‘won’t return’ to The Kyle and Jackie O show following her epic falling out with co-host Kyle Sandilands. (Credit: KIIS FM)

“She has indicated that Jackie O feels ‘unsafe’ in the workplace and of course as employers, they have to now take certain precautions if she is going to be coming back to ensure this doesn’t end up in some kind of lawsuit.”

On Tuesday morning, he told the show that Jackie, 51, has “sought legal advice as to what her options might be”.

“I’m hearing Jackie O feels she has to take a stand here and she has to do it to show that you do not have to be demeaned and belittled in your workplace as she was on that particular day when Kyle gave her that dressing down,” Peter said.

“I think Jackie wants to take a stand to show her daughter, Kitty, that you don’t have to put up with it.”

According to entertainment reporter Peter Ford, Jackie has “sought legal advice” as she weighs up her options. (Credit: The Morning Show/Instagram)

Kyle insists Jackie O will return

Earlier that morning, Kyle, 54, insisted he got “some good news” on Monday regarding Jackie’s return. He told listeners that she had every intention of returning – at some point.

“Anything that’s got my name on it, I have to sign off on it, so I signed off yesterday on … some sort of statement coming from Jackie’s camp,” he explained.

“The only thing I noticed [from the statement] is that Jackie will be returning in the future. So that’s a good sign … so the intention is to come back, which is fabulous.”

The radio stalwarts recently signed a new 10-year contract reportedly worth a cool $200 million that would see them on air until 2034.

However, that now appears to be in jeopardy.

The long partnership and friendship between Kyle and Jackie now hangs in the balance. (Credit: Getty Images)

Staff scramble as feud rages on

Even the show’s staff are said to be concerned about what the future holds, as Kyle himself admitted on Tuesday’s episode.

He revealed they had a meeting with all staff that morning due to the intense media speculation regarding the situation.

“After reading all the lies and the opinions of all of these apparent experts, the staff here thought that their jobs were at risk because people are saying on TV shows and other radio stations we’re about to tear the contract up,” he explained.

“Let me make one thing clear: regardless of how this ends up, the show will surge forward regardless of who’s here and who’s not here,” he added.

Peter revealed the Jackie reportedly “feels ‘unsafe’ in the workplace” following the pair’s on-air blow-up. (Credit: The Kyle and Jackie O Show/Instagram)

He insisted that “the show’s not over” and Jackie’s “intention is to come back to the show”.

“And regardless of what these experts say about the contract, Jackie’s contract and my contract are separate with the company, so therefore if I died right now, Jackie would continue on with the show,” he said.

Kyle addresses media pack

Following Monday’s radio show, Kyle was met by a pack of reporters as he left KIIS FM.

Once again, he stressed that he doesn’t believe that this isn’t the end of the road for the pair. “No, I do not,” he said.

Single mum Jackie allegedly “wants to take a stand” to “show her daughter, Kitty, that you don’t have to put up with it”. (Credit: Getty Images)

He added that while he had reached out to his friend and co-host via text in the wake of their February 20 falling out and apologised, they’ve weathered worst storms in the past.

“I think that I’ve obviously hurt her feelings, but I think maybe something else is going on because it seems to be a bit of an over-reaction from just that [on-air disagreement],” he said. “We’ve had worse barneys before.

“I’ve sent a message. Just like, ‘Hey, sorry if I’ve hurt your feelings.’ It was quite a short message. She did [reply] a few days later, just saying that she just needs to take a beat, but I haven’t had any communication since.”

