Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

‘I’m happy being single’: Jackie O’s candid confessions about her dating life

She's living her best life!
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Jackie O will never ghost you.

Advertisement

Instead, the 50-year-old will tell you exactly why the relationship is not going to move forward.

“Because usually I would say the majority of the time, for me, it is the romantic spark is missing. So, I tell them that,” she explained on the Kyle and Jackie O show this week.

Newsreader Brooklyn Ross said she thought Jackie O’s approach was a bit “harsh” and her co-host Kyle Sandilands said he would be “devastated” if he was told that.

“If I received a message like that from anyone I was pursuing, it would be devastating. I don’t think I’d ever get over it. Ever… men are softer than you think,” he said.

Advertisement

The mum-of-one then said she “felt bad now” but she didn’t like the idea of ghosting people.

“I can’t imagine ghosting somebody. I’d feel terrible,” she said.

The radio star split with her husband of 15 years, UK photographer Lee Henderson, in 2018.

Jackie and Lee were married from 2003 – 2018. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

Since then, she’s confessed she loves being single and doesn’t feel like she needs a partner in her life.

Speaking on her radio show in February 2024, Jackie O revealed that she’s happily single and has reached a point in life where she believes if someone’s meant to be in her life, they will be. But she’s not actively searching for a relationship.

Despite being happy and in a good place now, Jackie has previously admitted that she went through a difficult period following her divorce.

“I can’t believe how good I feel this year,” she told Stellar Magazine in 2023.“I’ve had some sort of crazy breakthrough in my life. But I feel like I’ve kind of hit rock bottom to get to this point.”

Advertisement

“A light bulb switched on in my brain,” she continued. “It was like, ‘What happened to me? Was I in a coma for the past three years?’ I really looked into what I had become as a person and how I’d lost my spirit, my essence.

“Everything about who I usually am had been taken away.”

In 2022, she stepped back from her hosting position on Kyle and Jackie O to reprioritise her mental and physical health.

Jackie O went through a huge transformation. (Credit: Getty)
Advertisement

“I really needed it. It was hard to do because I don’t usually take time off and always push through. But that’s what I’d been doing – I’d been pushing through too much and I just couldn’t do it anymore. 

“I just needed a little bit of time off to recuperate and it’s been great,” she previously told Woman’s Day.

Since then, Jackie has seemingly been living her best single life, and is enjoying the freedom that accompanies it.

She previously confessed to Kylie that she signed up to the dating app, Hinge. 

Advertisement

However, she has since said that she never really connected with anyone.

“It was fun for a while to date, and now I don’t know. I reckon that someone will come along when that’s supposed to happen,” she said.

Jackie has said she’s reached a point where she’s finally happy in her life, and doesn’t need a partner to make her happy.

“I’ve spent my whole life looking, and being in relationships and never being happy on my own or single.

Advertisement

“And I’m finally, finally at a place where I am so I’m just going to embrace that for a while”, she said to Kyle.

Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement