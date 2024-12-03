Attending a birthday party, wedding or business event where the casual pants and top aren’t going to cut it? A cocktail dress is vital to any wardrobe – you never know when you need to get dressed up!

But don’t mistake a cocktail dress for a normal dress. A cocktail dress is normally donned for more formal events, paired with elegant heels and other accessories. However, a regular dress is worn for more casual events and is typically mini.

To save you the hassle of finding some of the best cocktail dresses in Australia, we’ve listed them below.

The best cocktail dresses in Australia

01 Karis Drop Waist Maxi Dress $300 at The Iconic Stand out among the crowd with this elegant drop waist maxi dress from Minima Esenciales. This cocktail dress screams effortless charm in a black bodice and flowing maxi skirt. Continue with the black and white theme of the dress and accessorise with black heels or add a pop of colour to spice up the outfit. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Black Neutral, Cream & Olive, Alinya Print. Materials: Main Bodice: Polyester, Elastane. Skirt: Viscose, Polyester. Key features: Length: 122cm (size 8)

Back zip closure

Drop waist design shop now

02 Aletta Maxi Dress $159.95 at Showpo If you’re the flirty, charming, life-of-the-party type of girl, this Aletta Maxi Dress from Showpo is the perfect thing to wear to a cocktail party. Cowl neckline, combined with a thigh-high split means you’ll be snatching all the compliments. The stunning floral print continues all over the dress as it falls into a straight sheer mesh skirt. Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colours: Aletta Burn Out Floral. Materials: Nylon, Rayon, Polyester Key features: Cowl neck

Thigh high split

Invisible zipper on the centre back

Velvet burn-out detail

Partially lined to the hip

Length: 147cm (Size 8) shop now

03 Chyna Midi Dress $95 at Princess Polly With Princess Polly always being on trend, it should come as no surprise this dress made the best cocktail dress list. Adding a touch of style to the dress is the halter neckline with a twisted knot at the front, and a gathered ruched bust with an open back. Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Plum. Materials: Polyester, Elastane. Key features: Non-stretch material

Lined bust

Invisible zip fastening

Relaxed fitting shop now

04 Madelyn Maxi Dress $49 (usually $169) at David Jones Nothing quite stands out among the crowd like yellow – especially if it’s your colour! This style features a seductive v-neckline with thin straps and adds some texture to the design with ruffle detailing. Sizes: S Colours: Yellow. Materials: Polyester. Key features: Thin straps

V-neckline

Length: 160cm

Ruffle details shop now

05 Black Drawstring Bella Dress $179.95 at Motto A simple black dress is a necessity for any wardrobe, but something about the thin Rouleaux strap is capturing our attention – and it will definitely grab others. The Bella Dress shows timeless sophistication but with an edge! A versatile silhouette with a flattering gathered neckline. Sizes: 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colours: Black. Materials: Polyester. Key features: Relaxed A-Line fit through the body

Crafted from lightweight fabric

Sleeveless design shop now

06 Barcelona Strapless Dress $129 (usually $189.95) at Myer If you’re looking for a timeless cocktail dress that can be worn for any occasion, this Barcelona Strapless Dress from Review was made for you! This strapless dress with a fitted silhouette can speak for itself or can be glammed up with accessories. As a bonus, the strapless neckline features internal boning and gripper tape for support. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18 Colours: Black. Materials: Polyester, Elastane. Key features: Strapless dress with boning

Centre back invisible zip

Split at the centre-back

Fully lined

Barcelona stretch crepe fabric with stretch satin

Gripper tape at top of neckline shop now

