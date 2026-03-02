“Blindsided” Jackie O dumped as friends reveal shock “family rift” at heart of radio feud

He revealed on air that his wife gave him a telling off over his heated radio run in with radio co-host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson.

But Woman’s Day’s insiders say a shock “family rift” could be at the heart of why Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O still haven’t kissed and made up almost two weeks after their explosive on-air fallout.

Due to return to the airwaves on March 2, Kyle confirmed on air on Monday that Jackie’s return to the airwaves is pushed back another week. Now a well-placed radio insider tells Woman’s Day tensions have been simmering between the famous friends and co-hosts for months, who famously signed a 10-year deal worth a reported $200 million in 2023.

“This has been coming for a long time according to radio insiders. When it comes to roleplaying over the years, Jackie has always been the one to follow Kyle’s lead hand – he has made no secret who is the boss,” the source spills.



Radio hiatus: Jackie O looked downcast out and about in Sydney at the weekend. (Image: Media Mode)

“She’s finally had enough – and she’s in pretty rough shape. Management is doing everything to help her but there is a real sense they’re more committed to making sure Kyle is also okay because at the end of the day he’s their $100 million man!

“Jackie reportedly thinks management is siding with Kyle. There’s also some suggestion it is all a publicity stunt but if it is, then they forgot to tell Jackie – she feels blindsided and is considering walking away for good.”

The mother of one has been missing from the airwaves since Friday February 20, when Kyle slammed her “fixation’ with astrology during a segment about the former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, launching a spray in which he likened Jackie’s “fixation” with star charts to that of a “drug addict”.



Friends say mother of one Jackie is in “rough shape” as she is absent from air for a second week. (Image: Media Mode)

“I don’t mean to be rude but… I don’t think it should be at the detriment of everything else on the show, this relentless research…” Kyle said.

“It’s affecting other things,” Kyle added. “Your fixation on this has made you almost unworkable.”

The incident, which left Jackie “offended”, led her to step away from the radio show for several days to “gather her thoughts”.

Kyle went on to present solo with input from newsreader Brooklyn Ross.

On day three of Jackie’s absence, Kyle shared an update with listeners, confirming his co-host would be “off for the week”.

The Australian Idol judge also reflected on his behaviour publicly for the first time.

Kyle blasted Jackie’s work ethic on radio, calling her fixation with astrology “unworkable”. (Image: Instagram)

“I got a text message yesterday from Marcia Hynes, my other work wife at the TV, and she’s like ‘what’s going on with Jackie?’. I left it for a while…” Kyle shared.

“I got a bit of a blasting from my wife. She’s being supportive but she’s also very honest with me, and she goes ‘well from time to time you do say things at home that don’t land well either’.”

“And she’s right. I think I said to my wife, ‘the friendship between Jackie and I has been over 27 years, we’re very honest with each other’, and sometimes when I think about it in hindsight I probably should have said my words to her off the air. But sometimes this show’s just so free-flowing, and honest.”

But according to our insiders, there could also be tension between Jackie and Kyle’s wife Tegan, who were famously very close but seem to have drifted apart in recent months.

“Then there are reports Kyle’s wife Tegan who was once incredibly close to Jackie now feels like she dumped her for newer friends,” says the insider, adding that it especially hurts because Jackie is the godmother to their three-year-old son Otto.

Tensions with Tegan? Friends say Jackie and Tegan aren’t so close anymore. (Image: Instagram)

While Kyle hinted the show’s future is now in management’s hands, the source says IF Jackie comes back, “they may just have to bite the bullet and literally kiss and makeup on air if they both want to continue on the airwaves”.

As for the future of the show, the source says, “The other problem that has loomed is the fact Kyle has moved on from his well published “bad boy” days and now seems to be content being a doting dad and enjoying family life.



“In stark contrast, Jackie has a new spring in her step – she’s lost all her weight, and as she approaches 50, she’s always out and about.

She is best pals with Sydney’s “It girl” socialite Pip Edwards, their friendship according to a reliable source has caused even more waves between Jackie and Kyle who reportedly warned Jackie that burning the candle at both ends isn’t a good mix for the rigours of breakfast radio.



“Only time will tell, but one thing Jackie has made very clear – she doesn’t need the money. So walking away from her multi-million dollar contract will be easy considering she’s already worth more than $50 million dollars!”

