Amy Shark reveals her ‘most nerve-racking’ career moment and why Kyle Sandilands’ health battle terrified her

Amy Shark has never been “a birthday girl” – but as the acclaimed singer approaches her 40th, she finally feels ready to embrace the milestone.

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“I get weird about the attention,” the 39-year-old tells TV WEEK. “But yeah, I have never felt better in my whole life. This year is such an exciting year, and I just so happen to be turning a massive number.

Kyle, Marcia and Amy are super tight after filming four seasons of Australian idol together. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I’ve done a lot of work career-wise. I’ve done a lot of work internally. The movies I’ve done look fantastic. The next era of my music is incredible. I’m so lucky I’ve hit a stage where I’m working really hard – and I can finally start seeing it pay off.”

The Australian Idol judge is currently awaiting the release of her first feature film, Beast, in which she stars alongside heavyweights Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson and Luke Hemsworth. Amy plays Rose, an ex-MMA fighter and Russell’s on-screen daughter.

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“Not everyone can say Russell Crowe is their on-set mentor,” she says in disbelief. “He knew I really wanted to do a good job. He knew I was not a sook – he could tell me the smallest thing and he didn’t hold back. He gave me all these little notes that helped me so much. I was so appreciative.”

Despite being an eight-time ARIA Award-winning musician, acting was actually Amy’s “first love”. It’s why she says winning the TV WEEK Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2023 felt surreal.

“I was always in little plays and wanted to be in movies before I even knew how to play guitar,” Amy reveals. “So being at the Logies and seeing Home and Away people was so cool.

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“And then to win a Logie was next level – I still can’t believe that happened. That was one of my most nerve-racking nights. I was a fish out of water.”

Besides her many music awards, Amy also scored a Logie in 2023. (Credit: Channel Seven)

For someone whose inner circle includes A-listers like Russell, as well as music stars such as Ed Sheeran, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus and Keith Urban, Amy remains refreshingly grounded.

“I’ll drop Ed an email when he has new music out – because he doesn’t have a phone, so he doesn’t text,” she says with a laugh. “But he always writes back, which is lovely.”

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And while she’s constantly inspired by her global superstar friends, she’s just as blown away by the talent in her own backyard on this season of Australian Idol. However, her role on the show weighs heavily on her, knowing that each decision she makes could define someone’s career.

Hanging out with one of her A-List mates, Ed Sheeran. (Credit: Instagram)

“You’re giving someone a make or break here – and I take it really seriously,” she shares. “It’s really exciting. Trè is effortlessly cool. And there’s something special about Simela, Kalani and Charlie.”

But amid the excitement of another season of Australian Idol, the singing competition has also delivered a sobering reminder of just how fragile life can be, after fellow judge Kyle Sandilands was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm last year.

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“Us three judges have formed a lovely friendship over these seasons, so you just worry so much,” she says. “It’s terrifying – life is very fragile.”

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