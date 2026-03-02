With his children or Nicole Kidman by his side, Keith Urban hopes for happier times ahead

It’s been a tumultuous few months for country music star Keith Urban. His surprise divorce from Nicole Kidman was finalised two months ago and he hasn’t been seen in public with his daughters for more than a year.

Now, in an shock move, it’s been announced that he’s parted ways with his manager of more than two decades, Gary Borman.

(Credit: Getty Images)

While Keith’s statement about the surprise split gave few clues as to why the country rocker made this move – in it he spoke of how “grateful” he was for their “incredible and successful time together” – insiders say there’s more to the story.

MOVING ON

“Gary’s retirement has raised plenty of eyebrows,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “He’s in his 70s, sure, but it’s still surprising that he walked away now – unless Keith asked him to.

The way things have been going with AI and open-source music, it’s understandable that Keith needs to upgrade his management team.”

In a gushing farewell statement Keith told Page Six, “It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long.

“I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family) for the most incredible and successful time together.”

Gary repaid the compliment, telling the same outlet that he and Keith “shared a journey not unlike brothers”.

Keith has now signed with Crush music, which manages Miley Cyrus and Green Day, while Gary has shuttered his management company permanently after 50 years.

“The hardest part for Keith is his loyalty to Gary,” says the source. “Keith’s desperate to move on and that wasn’t going to happen with the same team that worked so closely with Nicole’s.”

While Keith is eyeing a busy few months ahead of him with US tour dates lined up from March to August, it’s significant that despite his current downtime, he’s not spent any time with his daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, recently. His divorce dictates they spend the vast majority of their time – 306 days per year – with Nicole, who most recently jetted with the girls to Antarctica.

(Credit: Media Mode)

Meanwhile, Keith has been back in Nashville living his solitary bachelor life, which has raised eyebrows.

“He’s now living a life that’s been completely purged of everyone to do with his past life,” the source notes.

While rumours have swirled about much-younger potential love interests, both women linked to Keith – guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, and country star Karley Scott Collins, 26 – have laughingly denied them.

FRESH START

But now it appears Keith is determined to start turning his life around by focusing on the one thing that has always made him happier than anything else – music.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Amid renovating his recording studio in Nashville he’s also said to be planning a new album inspired by his break-up with Nicole.

“Keith’s tired of his career coming second, so he’s taking this fresh start very seriously. He’s excited by all the new faces working with him.

“Friends might fear he’s going off the rails, but he’s doing everything he can to stay on them,” says the insider.

“It’s the first sign that he’s getting over his post-divorce slump – because he was becoming ‘scary’ isolated for a while there.”

