A thrilling new sports film starring an incredible Aussie cast is officially in the works.

With Academy Award winner Russell Crowe at the helm, Beast In Me is sure to entertain viewers.

Beast In Me plot and cast

Written by David Frigerio and Russell Crowe, and directed by Tyler Atkins, Beast In Me will follow an “out-of-work former MMA fighter (Daniel MacPherson) who suffers a personal tragedy involving his brother. With the help of a veteran trainer played by Crowe, he sets out to avenge his brother by coming out of retirement to compete in One Championship,” according to Variety.

Beast In Me will feature a stellar Australian cast, including the likes of Russell Crowe, Daniel MacPherson, Luke Hemsworth, Amy Shark, Bren Foster, Mojean Aria, and Saphira Moran.

Australian Idol judge Amy Shark will be making her acting debut in the film, with the 38-year-old taking to social media to share, “I’m in Bangkok for a week, filming my very first movie, like real movie I guess. There’s so much to say on it so I’ll just wait to fill you guys in more – there’s just so much to talk about.”

It’s alleged that Amy will be portraying Russell’s daughter in the film.

Beast In Me filming location

Production is already underway, with filming taking place in Bangkok.

One key scene was filmed on 24 January 2025 at Thailand’s Impact Arena, with one of One Championship’s Friday Fights being filmed for inclusion in the movie.

“With access to One’s vast network of athletes and events, we are poised to deliver an exhilarating cinematic experience that reflects the true heart of martial arts,” co-writer David Frigero said.

Beast In Me release date

It currently remains unknown when Beast In Me will hit cinemas or streaming, but we’ll be updating this article once new information becomes available.

Stay tuned!

