Actor and television host Daniel MacPherson found love with former House Rules star, Jessica Dover, with their relationship going ‘Insta-official’ in 2023.

Advertisement

Fans and followers were pleasantly surprised when the lovebirds confirmed their romance on social media. Especially after speculation swirled when a photo of the pair was snapped at the races in March 2023.

Dan has a son named, Austin. (Credit: Instagram)

Apparently it was love at first sight for Jessica and Daniel! The Australian model revealed in an interview with the Advertiser in October 2024, that they “spoke all night” when they first met.

Daniel also shared some insight into their romance in mid-2024, revealing to The Daily Telegraph what he treasured the most about Jess.

Advertisement

“There’s lots of great stuff in my life. My relationship with Jess is one of those and we are a wonderful support to each other,” he said. “She’s incredibly supportive of me. Because touring is hard on everybody. It’s hard on family and partners.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Aside from their love for one another, the pair have similar family structures given they both share a child with their ex-partners. Jessica shares her son, Sebastian with ex Jared Petrenko while Daniel shares Austin with his ex-wife and actor Zoe Ventora.

“He’s just so kind. Both having children [we were] looking for something that makes you feel really calm,” she confessed to the Advertiser.

Advertisement

Daniel and Zoe confirmed their split in December 2020, following five years of marriage.

(Credit: Instagram)

While celebrating Daniel’s 42nd birthday in 2023, the model and school teacher shared a heartfelt video montage to Instagram featuring a collection of moments with him.

“happy birthday @danmacpherson adore you,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Dan then reshared the adorable video to his Instagram story, followed by a snap of Jessica captioned: “Birthday visitor @jessicadover”.

Start your love journey for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.