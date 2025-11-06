Russell Crowe reveals the secret behind his 26kg transformation

Russell Crowe is stepping into a new healthier and happier chapter.
The 61-year-old Gladiator star recently opened up about his impressive 26kg weight loss, revealing that it came down to a mix of lifestyle changes, wellness treatments, and cutting back on old habits.
Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Russell candidly discussed his health journey, explaining that over the past year he’s shed 26 kilograms. “I’m 100.9 now,” he told Joe, admitting that he was 126 kilograms when he finished filming his latest movie Nuremberg.
The actor credited part of his transformation to Way2Well, a health services platform that helped him manage long-term inflammation from years of physically demanding roles.
“I’m not really across the science,” he said, “but the real benefit I’m getting from these [injections] into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation.”
Russell, who has played some of Hollywood’s most physically intense roles, also said his wellness journey isn’t about vanity, it’s about longevity. The star shared that he’s been focusing on feeling better and healing his body, not just changing how it looks.
Another key part of his new routine? Cutting down on alcohol. When Joe asked what’s more addictive, alcohol or gambling, Russell reflected on society’s attitude toward both. “We normalise both drinking and wagering,” he said, “but we never look at the damage they cause.”
Still, the New Zealand-born actor isn’t completely giving up his love of a good drink. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink — it’s my cultural heritage and as a working-class man, it’s my g***damn right, Joe,” he joked. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.”
Now, Russell says he’s content with just one night a week of “fun,” and if he decides to have wine with dinner, it’ll be something special. “I try not to have casual drinks now — [as in] having a drink for the sake of it,” he explained.
The actor’s more balanced lifestyle seems to extend beyond fitness, too. In a recent 60 Minutes interview, Russell opened up about his relationship with his girlfriend, Britney Theriot, 33. Dismissing rumours of an engagement, he said with a laugh, “My life is joyous and happy — why ruin that with a wedding?”
Instead, he shared that the couple enjoy a “wonderful” relationship built on mutual respect and fun. “We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy,” he said.