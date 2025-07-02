Russell Crowe is best known for his starring roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters but behind the scenes he is the dad to two young men.

Russell, and his ex-wife Danielle Spencer, share two sons — Charles and Tennyson.

The now 21-year-old and 18-year-old grew up with their mum in Sydney and spent holidays with their famous father when he was in town.

Here’s everything we know about Russell Crowe’s two sons.

WHO ARE RUSSELL CROWE AND DANIELLE SPENCER’S SONS?

Russell Crowe and Danielle Spencer married in 2003 and welcomed their son Charles just a few months later.

In 2007, while appearing on The Tonight Show, Russell told an amusing story about taking Charles along to a radio interview when he was just three years old.

“The very first thing he does is lean over and twist one of the microphones to him [and says], ‘Daddy, I would like to tell a joke’ — and then he proceeded in front of these 30 journalists to tell his favourite,” the Gladiator star recalled.

However, overtime it appears Charles’ fascination with his father’s job has waned.

“My eldest has a thing where he simply says, ‘Dad, never expect me to think you’re cool … doesn’t matter what you do, you can’t be cool cause you’re my dad,’ ” Russell told Extra in 2016.

When Charles turned 21 in December 2024, his mother posted a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram.

“HAPPY 21ST BIRTHDAY CHARLIE SPENCER CROWE!!!” she wrote. “I can’t quite believe we’ve arrived here already.. 😭 I am so proud of you. Your humour, intelligence, and individuality, all make you the unique individual that I love more than words could ever say. Happy Birthday, darling ♥️♥️♥️”

The couple’s second son, Tennyson, was born in July 2006.

In 2024, when he was just 17, there was speculation that Tennyson had proposed to his longterm girlfriend Jess Renshaw.

“She is a sweetheart and it’s pretty clear that she has swept Tennyson off his feet,” a source told New Idea at the time.

“But Russell will certainly be a little surprised if it’s true that his 17-year-old son it getting engaged. It’s nothing to do with Jessa, but just that Tennyson is just a kid.”

WHAT HAS RUSSELL CROWE SAID ABOUT CO-PARENTING?

Russell and Danielle separated in 2012 and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

“The marriage ended, but that didn’t mean our friendship ended. We’ve had holidays together in the past and we can happily sit down and chat,” Danielle told Stellar in 2020.

“We have a lot of respect for each other and I consider him to be a member of my family.”

The Robin Hood star has spoken openly in the past about the impact his career had on their marriage.

“It’s one of the reasons I separated, really. It’s because my job requires constant travel,” he told Extra in 2016. “It’s still hard as a dad… part of the decision to work is a decision to not be with your kids.”

After the separation, the former couple made the decision that the kids would live with Danielle in Sydney and Russell would see them when he was in town.

“They live in Sydney with their mum and if I am in the city I get to have them on weekends,” he told Sunday Style in 2016. “They are still young enough that even though we have our own bedrooms in the places where we live together, they choose to sleep in the same room as me.”

“There is nothing cooler than being that close to your kids. One of my greatest fears is that over time they won’t want to spend all of their school holidays there with me. Because that is the best part of my year, when I have them to myself.”

In 2020, he told Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa he always prioritises the time he has with his sons over everything else.

“As you know, I’m divorced now, and like many other blokes who are out there listening, I have limited time with my kids. I don’t get to wake up with them every day,” he said.

“And I get them every year between December 27 and January, so if you expect me to do anything, anything, I don’t give a s*** what it is in that time that doesn’t include my children, well you can go and whatever.”

