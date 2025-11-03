Why Russell Crowe will NEVER marry girlfriend Britney Theriot

In a candid new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Russell Crowe has shed light on his relationship with Britney Theriot, dismissing claims they were engaged and revealing why a wedding isn’t on the cards for the couple who have been dating since 2020.

In the interview with Karl Stefanovic, the 61-year-old actor admitted that he would never marry again. “I’ve been married once, and I know where that can go,” the divorced father of two, who was previously married to Danielle Spencer, exclaimed.

“I’m not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don’t want to get married again.”

The Gladiator star spoke with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes. (Credit: Nine)

The interview also saw the Gladiator star dismiss reports that he and girlfriend Britney were engaged.

“All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I’m going to get married again? No,” he explained.

“My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?”

Russell has admitted he has no plans to marry his current partner, Britney. (Credit: Getty)

Despite dating for over five years, Russell and Britney have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye.

The couple reportedly met on the set of the thriller Broken City in 2013, but only began dating in November 2020.

It was almost two years later that the pair went red carpet official, walking hand in hand at the Rome premiere of Russell’s movie Poker Face in October 2022.

Although the couple may not be planning their nuptials, Russell couldn’t help but gush over his partner throughout the new interview. Describing his relationship as “wonderful,” he told audiences the pair were “very happy” together.

“We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy,” he said, adding that they “do everything together.”

Danielle Spencer and Russell Crowe have remained close since their split.

Russell shares two sons with Australian actress Danielle Spencer: Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19.

After nine years of marriage, the couple announced they were splitting in 2012 and finalised their divorce six years later.

Despite their separation, the two have remained close and are set to reunite on stage in December 2025.

Russell’s ex-wife is the opening act for his upcoming music gig at Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

“Russell and I connected through music in the early days of knowing each other. We’ve performed together countless times over the years. It seemed like a lovely full circle moment,” she told news.com.au about the opportunity.

