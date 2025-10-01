RUSSELL CROWE: The reason he reunited with his ex!

Russell Crowe’s ex-wife Danielle Spencer, 56, called his invitation to open his upcoming Sydney gig “sweet” but for his fiancee Britney Theriot (below), it’s set alarm bells ringing.

“She knows Danielle will always be the great love of Russell’s life and she’s always been respectful towards her presence, but a gig? That requires rehearsals and hours of them together. Britney’s starting to feel like the back-up singer in their relationship.”

“Britney’s always cheerful and positive about everything, but this one has rattled her cage and she’s unsure how she feels,” a source tells of the 33-year-old former actress.

Danielle and Russell divorced in 2018

Russell and Britney have been linked since 2020 after first meeting on the set of Broken City in 2013 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2022 at the premiere of Russell’s film, Poker Face.

“It’s not an ideal scenario but Brittany’s determined to not be weird or insecure about it – she just has to trust Russell and Danielle have no interest in going back,” adds the insider.

It’s been rumoured for some time that Russell and Britney are engaged after photos on Britney’s Instagram showed her sporting a sparkler on her left ring finger earlier this year. When the pair attended the tennis at Wimbledon in July she was also donning the Art Deco-style ring. But – as yet – there hasn’t been a wedding date announced.

Britney and Rusty have been together since 2020. (Credit: Getty)

“This couldn’t have happened at a more delicate time for Russell and Britney’s relationship, which has been on hold waiting for him to agree to a wedding date,” the source tells. “Not for the first time has Britney worried about him getting cold feet, but having Danielle back in his intimate musical world is worrying. She’s beginning to wonder if there’ll ever be a wedding.”

