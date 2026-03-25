Everyone who has been eliminated from Australian Idol’s Top 12 so far

As Season 11 of Australian Idol hurtles towards its conclusion, contestants are being voted off left, right and centre as we get ever closer to crowning the 2026 winner.

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From thousands of hopefuls, only one can win – and with voting now turned over to the public, the power is in your hands!

The winner will walk away with a prize package that includes $100,000, a recording package with Hive Sound Studios, marketing and social media support from The Annex, and VIP tickets to the ARIA Awards and TV WEEK Logie Awards.

So who is still standing from the Top 12 and who has lost their chance at claiming the top prize? Read on to find out!

Australian Idol’s Top 12 is quickly being whittled down! (Credit: Channel 7)

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Who has been eliminated from Australian Idol’s Top 12 so far?

Wanwue Tarpeh

Twenty-one-year-old Wanwue Tarpeh tells TV WEEK that while she’s disappointed her Idol journey has come to an end, “when one door closes, another opens and I know what is mine will find me”.

After taking to the stage to sing Jessie J’s “Price Tag” as she fought for her spot in Idol’s Top 8, she was sadly eliminated from the competition.

Still, she says she’s “just excited” to see what’s next.

“I feel really blessed from the experience on the show because I know not everyone has a good time on reality TV, but my time was amazing,” she tells us.

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Wanwue Tarpeh has lost her bid to be the next Australian Idol. (Credit: Channel 7)

Harry Lamb

It’s back to the barbershop for our boy from Ballarat after crashing out of the Top 10.

After what he tells TV WEEK was a “disappointing” week, Harry Lamb failed to impress the judges with his rocking rendition of “White Noise” by The Living End – complete with a dangerously low buttoned shirt.

While he thought he’d delivered exactly what Kyle Sandilands had asked for, after being told he wasn’t confident enough on stage, the judge told him point blank he hadn’t hit the mark.

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“I thought I’d done everything that they’d pushed me into doing,” he tells us. “I was a bit taken aback by the fact he didn’t receive it well.”

Playing to his strengths with a pared back version of “How to Save a Life”, it struck a chord with Kyle, who called it emotional and believable.

Still, Harry, 27, was sent home, failing to make it into the Top 8.

Harry Lamb wasn’t able to save himself with his performance. (Credit: Channel 7)

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Sophie Poidevin

Sophie Poidevin had delivered a soaring rendition of “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” when she found herself in the bottom four alongside Lily-Grant – and Harry Lamb and Kesha Oayda.

Returning with “What a Man”, the singer and model clearly just didn’t resonate with the voting public, despite the crowd and judges going wild and giving her a standing ovation.

She left the competition with no regrets, telling viewers she “got to live my dreams on this stage” as she bowed out gracefully.

Reflecting on her Idol experience following her elimination, Sophie, 20, urged her fans to believe in themselves.

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“Being able to take a leap of faith and work hard at pursing my passions in the last two years has opened me up to a lot of amazing people and opportunities like Idol!!” she explained.

She added that she’s “super keen” to work on her own original music and collaborate with other artists this year, so fans should watch this space.

Sophie Poidevin shone bright like a diamond on the Idol stage. (Credit: Channel 7)

Lily-Grace Grant

Country singer Lily-Grace Grant went into the competition eager to make a mark. And she had the backing of a former Australian Idol champ: 2024 winner Dylan Wright.

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“He was super stoked I auditioned,” the 18-year-old told TV WEEK, explaining that the pair met while performing at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

“He’s such a lovely guy and really excited for me.”

Taking to the stage for her first Top 12 performance, Lily-Grace sang “Suddenly I See”, by KT Tunstall.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to secure her a guaranteed spot in the Top 10 and, at risk of being eliminated, she came back with a lively rendition of country fave “Sweet Home Alabama” as she fought for her place in the competition.

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“This is not the end of my musical journey,” declared Lily-Grace Grant. (Credit: Channel 7)

As the voting was turned over to the public for the first time this season, the audience wasn’t on her side, and Lily-Grace was the first contestant sent packing.

While judge Kyle Sandilands commented that it was “upsetting and “disappointing” to see such strong singers leave, Lily-Grace took it on the chin.

“This is not the end of my musical journey, this is just the beginning,” she said.

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Later sharing a carousel of photos from her time on the show on Instagram, the performer said she couldn’t have asked for a better experience, citing the friendships she made.

“I honestly don’t think there’s a better feeling than finding your people,” she wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch to share the idol experience with. I’m cheering you on guys!”

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