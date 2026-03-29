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Australian Idol’s Kalani reflects on the mental struggles he’s overcome to be on the Idol stage

'I felt alone.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Kalani Artis has been one to watch from the outset, with judge Amy Shark claiming his Australian Idol audition was the best she’d ever seen. But if it weren’t for a gift from his beloved Nana Sue, Australia might never have met the cool, calm and collected muso from the NSW Central Coast.

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“Nana bought me a guitar when I was 11 years old,” Kalani, 23, tells TV WEEK. “I hadn’t touched it for a few years – I had been down in the dumps. As a teenager I got caught up in some stuff that didn’t agree with my brain and I ended up with psychological struggles.

Australian Idol host Ricki-Lee and Kalani on the Idol stage.
Kalani left a career in landscaping to chase his musical dreams. (Credit: CH7)

“I locked myself away for a couple of years, just doing laps in my head. I felt very alone. Then at 14 I remembered her gift and picked it up again.”

Going from hiding in the shadows to performing in front of cameras, live audiences and world-renowned judges was a huge leap – but it’s one the former landscaping tradie has embraced, even while fearing those darker moments might resurface.

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“In the back of my head I’ve been 100 per cent thinking about those vulnerabilities creeping back in,” Kalani explains. “But I’ve seriously impressed myself. I’m super proud of how far I’ve come on the show and how well I’ve handled it all. I ultimately feel like this is where I belong.”

And, of course, Kalani says he couldn’t have faced those fears without his biggest supporter – Nana Sue.

“I’d be lost without my nan by my side in this competition,” he declares.

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“She’s the glue in my journey. Seeing Nan in the crowd, knowing that I’ve accomplished something super big, makes me feel very emotional.”

Australian Idol airs on Monday this week at 7.30pm, and will return next week after the Easter break on Channel Seven and 7Plus.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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