Australian Idol 2026 finalist Harlan Goode reveals the powerful advice Josh Groban gave him

Australian Idol has officially reached the pointy end with the final three contestants battling it out to win $100,000, a recording deal and the ultimate reality show prize — bragging rights.

After a whirlwind competition and nail-biting elimination this week, the top six were sliced in half, the final three contestants are Kalani Artis, 23, Kesha Oayda, 21 and Harlan Goode, 18.

While they’re all supremely talented, only one can win Australian Idol 2026 — and Harlan Goode is hoping and praying that he’s done enough to win over Australia and take the title.

“I’ve had this fire to me, and going on Australian Idol has been like logs being put on the fire for my ambition,” Harlan tells TV WEEK.

“My ambition has grown so much. I’ve always been driven and always had these massive dreams but now I feel in control of my future. I know I have to work for it, and put in the work, and that just makes me really excited.”

Harlan has always had big dreams and he can’t wait to chase them. (Image: Australian Idol)

For the young artists on Australian Idol, one of the biggest benefits is the industry connections you make during filming. While Harlan says he’s been excited to soak up the wisdom of all of the experienced musicians he’s met along the way, there was one juicy morsel of advice from multi-platinum artist Josh Groban that will stick with him forever.

“He told me to lead with kindness and always be kind,” Harlan said. “Then he said ‘nuance, not perfect. Perfection never remembers nuances.

“He’s such a beautiful man and genuinely a beautiful human being.”

Despite being the youngest contestant remaining in the competition, Harlan has a pretty firm idea on where he wants to go once Idol finishes — no matter what the outcome is during the finale.

“I’m hoping to smash out two songs I have written within the first two weeks of the show,” he explains.

“I’m playing a couple of festivals and I’d love to do a couple of shows in my hometown but I have to keep my head down, keep the ball rolling and keep working.”

You can tune into the final episodes of Australian Idol on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.