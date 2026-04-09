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Australian Idol’s Kesha reveals the cheeky matching tattoo she got with her fellow finalists

“It was a fun moment.”
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Lucy Croke Profile
Kesha Oayda on the Australian Idol stage performing.
Thanks to Kesha's powerful performances she could be the next Australian idol!
Seven

Australian Idol’s Kesha Oayda has been embracing every moment of her Idol journey, savouring the highs as the series comes to a close – and now she has something permanent to remember it by.

“I’ve got Idol 26 on my ankle,” the 21-year-old tells TV WEEK. “Me, Harry Lamb and Kalani Artis all have matching ones on the same foot. We formed a very close bond and friendship throughout the show, and it was a fun little moment in time – a special memory to have with those guys.”

Kesha Oayda standing beside Harry Lamb (middle) and Kalani Artis (left) smiling for a photo.
Kesha and her friends Kalani (left) and Harry (middle) got matching tats! (Credit: Seven)

The Jindabyne local has made it all the way to the Top 3 and is competing alongside Kalani Artis, 23, and Harlan Goode for the title of Australia’s next Idol. But going head-to-head with her close friend Kalani hasn’t been easy.

“It can become quite difficult,” she admits. “But I really will be so happy for either Kalani or Harlan to take this out. I think they are both such talented people and are going to absolutely soar, win or not.

“At the end of the day, it is a competition, but I really just want to go out and enjoy it. If I take the win, I will be forever grateful – if not, I will cheer them on till my last breath.”

That positive mindset Kesha has maintained on and off stage hasn’t come easily – and is something she’s worked hard to build.

“I’ve dealt with a crazy childhood and regulating my mental health for sure,” she says. “My therapists have taught me how to be grounded and how to appreciate where and who you come from. I’ve taken that into this competition, which can be really daunting, and just remember how blessed I am to be here.”

And if Kesha does take out the title?

“I owe it to my family to do something for them,” she says. “And then the rest will go straight back into music.”

You can tune into the final episodes of Australian Idol on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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