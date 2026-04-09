Australian Idol’s Kesha reveals the cheeky matching tattoo she got with her fellow finalists

Australian Idol’s Kesha Oayda has been embracing every moment of her Idol journey, savouring the highs as the series comes to a close – and now she has something permanent to remember it by.

“I’ve got Idol 26 on my ankle,” the 21-year-old tells TV WEEK. “Me, Harry Lamb and Kalani Artis all have matching ones on the same foot. We formed a very close bond and friendship throughout the show, and it was a fun little moment in time – a special memory to have with those guys.”

Kesha and her friends Kalani (left) and Harry (middle) got matching tats! (Credit: Seven)

The Jindabyne local has made it all the way to the Top 3 and is competing alongside Kalani Artis, 23, and Harlan Goode for the title of Australia’s next Idol. But going head-to-head with her close friend Kalani hasn’t been easy.

“It can become quite difficult,” she admits. “But I really will be so happy for either Kalani or Harlan to take this out. I think they are both such talented people and are going to absolutely soar, win or not.

“At the end of the day, it is a competition, but I really just want to go out and enjoy it. If I take the win, I will be forever grateful – if not, I will cheer them on till my last breath.”

That positive mindset Kesha has maintained on and off stage hasn’t come easily – and is something she’s worked hard to build.

“I’ve dealt with a crazy childhood and regulating my mental health for sure,” she says. “My therapists have taught me how to be grounded and how to appreciate where and who you come from. I’ve taken that into this competition, which can be really daunting, and just remember how blessed I am to be here.”

And if Kesha does take out the title?

“I owe it to my family to do something for them,” she says. “And then the rest will go straight back into music.”

You can tune into the final episodes of Australian Idol on Monday and Tuesday on Seven and 7Plus.