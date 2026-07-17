Lleyton and Bec Hewitt family in crisis as Cruz’s historic moment snubbed by sister

Lleyton and Bec’s Hewitt‘s eldest son, Cruz Hewitt, has competed in the biggest match of his young career, giving his all in the Wimbledon boys final, but it was the action off the tennis court that has left the Hewitt family in crisis.

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It’s been 24 years since his father, tennis legend Lleyton Hewitt, won the Wimbledon men’s singles title, and 17-year-old Cruz has followed in his dad’s iconic footsteps as the first Australian to make the final in ten years.

Despite losing to his American opponent, Jordan Lee, Cruz’s whole family were proud as punch, rallying together to support him from the stands. The gang included Cruz’s sister Ava, his mum Bec and father Lleyton sitting in the players’ box. However, one noticeable Hewitt family member was missing.

Cruz Hewitt at Wimbledon. Credit: Getty.

Despite being in Europe at the time of this historic match, Cruz’s big sister Mia didn’t appear courtside to cheer on her younger brother, which left onlookers asking why she skipped such a significant milestone. Mia’s snub is especially surprising as, according to her tagged photos on Instagram, she is actually in Europe right now — she’s been enjoying a Euro-Summer in Albania and Corfu.

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Since Mia is on the Wimbledon side of the hemisphere right now, her decision not to publicly support her baby brother has raised eyebrows. “Bec and Lleyton were disappointed Mia wasn’t there,” an insider told Woman’s Day. “They’ve always been a very close family and felt this was one of those moments everyone should have rallied behind Cruz.”

Mia Hewitt with a friend in Corfu. Credit: Instagram.

Mia’s absence will only add fuel to the fire over rising rumours that Mia and Cruz have drifted apart since the 20-year-old musician and model began dating her rocker boyfriend, Vanda Erich. Mia and her indie rocker Vanda have been dating since 2024, but eagle-eyed fans noticed that Cruz doesn’t follow him on social media.

Mia Hewitt and rocker boyfriend Vanda. (Credit: Instagram)

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Differing lifestyles and priorities are said to be the reason the rift is dividing the Hewitt siblings — and the entire tennis family.

“Cruz is incredibly focused on his tennis career and lives a very disciplined lifestyle,” says the source.

“Mia is in a completely different stage of life, and naturally they’ve grown apart a little. It doesn’t mean there’s bad blood, but their priorities couldn’t be more different.”

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