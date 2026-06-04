EXCLUSIVE: Jarrod Woodgate on his ‘perfect’ wedding and the family heartbreak he’s kept private – until now 

Former The Bachelorette Australia star Jarrod Woodgate has had a big year – and it’s only half over. Fresh off a four-week honeymoon across Italy, Croatia and Hawaii, the Darwin-based landscaper is glowing from his wedding to dancer and teacher Kristy Love, but he’s also carrying something much heavier: the news that his mum has just months left to live.

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Speaking exclusively to Woman’s Day, Jarrod opened up about all of it – the highs, the heartbreak, and why he’s more passionate than ever about mental health.

THE WEDDING OF HIS DREAMS

Jarrod and Kristy tied the knot in a full-day celebration that kicked off at 8am and wound down at 3am the following morning. There were dance performances, a pre-wedding drinks night for families to meet, and a recovery lunch the next day – but the standout moment for Jarrod was a simple one.

“As soon as the music started playing in the chapel and Kristy was walking down the aisle – that was my number one highlight,” he said.

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There was also a memorable Dirty Dancing-style lift, performed live to a saxophone and cello duo. Jarrod had been training specifically to nail it – and he did.

“Not once did I drop her,” he laughed. “I pulled it off.”

The only blip? He nearly walked down the aisle with his fly undone! Thankfully, he caught it just in time.

The newlyweds followed the wedding with a spontaneous four-week honeymoon, rerouting their itinerary several times to chase better weather. They even squeezed in a five-hour layover in Munich, jumping on a train into the city for lunch and a litre of beer before catching their next flight.

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A HEARTBREAKING FAMILY BATTLE

Beneath the celebrations, Jarrod has been quietly dealing with devastating news. Shortly after Christmas last year, his mum revealed she had around 12 months to live after cancer spread throughout her body. Now, he says that timeline has likely been cut in half – radiation isn’t an option because she’s too fragile, and chemotherapy isn’t working.

“Right now they’re just trying to give her a comfortable life until the day,” Jarrod said.

It’s the first time he’s spoken publicly about his mum’s health, and he says he decided to share it because it felt important – both for his own openness and for anyone else going through the same thing.

“Mental health is everywhere and anywhere. It can be anything,” he said. “If someone else out there is experiencing this same thing, they can at least feel comfortable that it’s okay to talk to someone about it.”

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(Credit: Instagram)

THE PUSH-UP CHALLENGE

Jarrod is once again an ambassador for The Push Up Challenge, Australia’s largest mental health and fitness event, running from June 3 to 26. This year, participants are completing 3,307 push-ups – one for every Australian lost to suicide in 2024.

The challenge holds deep personal meaning for Jarrod, who has been open about his own mental health struggles since leaving the army over a decade ago. He says the tools he’s picked up through the challenge are now helping him navigate his mum’s illness too.

“I’m now using what I know and what I’ve learned through the Push Up Challenge to assist me on something I’ve never been ready for,” he said.

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The challenge also works alongside Lifeline and Headspace to help educate Australians about mental health, and modifications like squats, sit-ups or wall push-ups are welcome – meaning anyone can get involved regardless of fitness level. Teams can be formed with friends, family or workmates, and there’s an app to track your progress and keep you accountable.

“It doesn’t cost anything, it’s free,” Jarrod said. “As long as we start the conversation, other people will want to have that conversation too.”

Anyone keen to get involved can sign up at thepushupchallenge.com.au.

(Credit: Ten)

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LIFE AFTER THE BACHELORETTE

As for reality TV, Jarrod says that chapter is well and truly closed. He moved to Darwin a few years ago for a quieter life and hasn’t looked back. He runs a landscaping business, has four dogs – three French bulldogs and a border collie – and says he’s just happy.

“Nobody up here really cares,” he said with a laugh. “It’s very nice.”

He still gets the occasional double-take from someone who recognises him, and joked he’s more often mistaken for Dexter than his actual self.

Dancing with the Stars, though? That he’d consider – especially now that he’s married to a dancer and performer!

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For now, Jarrod’s focus is on his wife, his mum, and making the most of every moment. “I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said about his time on the show. “I wouldn’t be where I am today, and I wouldn’t have the wife that I have.”

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