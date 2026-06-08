‘It’s time to walk away’: Edwina Bartholomew’s shock plan to quit TV

Edwina Bartholomew is used to giving her social media followers an honest glimpse into her life, and lately they’ve seen the toll that a high-flying TV job, motherhood and a full-blown hotel project is taking.

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“Some days feel like a lot of hard work with no return,” Eddy, 42, shared on Instagram.

Now insiders say she’s determined to look beyond the escalating build costs and constant stress to the end goal – the quiet, country life in regional NSW with her husband Neil Varcoe and their two young kids, far away from network television!

“Eddy has been hatching a long-time master plan with Neil for the past few years to get out of TV once and for all,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“Especially since her shock cancer diagnosis in 2024, she longs for the rural life.

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“She and Neil are throwing all their finances and energy into getting Saltash Farm – a small boutique hotel in Carcoar – up and running, and that’s where they hope to call home permanently.”

Neil has been a hands-on dad while Eddy works. (Image: Instagram)

LONG-TERM PLANS

Amid all the uncertainty in TV land in recent years, there’s no denying the Sunrise favourite has been on a good wicket.

Edwina’s survived countless redundancy rounds and insiders say she’s managed to keep hold of her six-figure salary, but even so, that hasn’t changed her longing for a life beyond morning television.

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“There’s mounting rumours she has a handshake deal with management that once their latest hotel is up and running, she will re-negotiate a new deal with Seven,” explains the source.

“Which could mean the end of her more than 23 years at the network, or she may just do the occasional special project.”

Scaling back would afford her some long-awaited precious time with her children, Molly, six, and Thomas, four, and a chance to build a life in Carcoar.

“They’ve got great friends in the community already,” says the source.

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“Neil and Eddy just want their kids to have the best of country life.”

While the back and forth from Sydney to Carcoar has been draining for Eddy, the juggle’s been made easier thanks to her hands-on husband.

The source adds, “They can see the end in sight.”

The latest building costs have “winded” Eddy! (Image: Instagram)

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A BETTER TV ROLE?

After such a long career in television, it could be hard for Eddy to walk away from the spotlight entirely!

That’s why, according to insiders, “She is chipping away at management to rejig Better Homes And Gardens and give it a facelift – the plum hosting role is becoming her dream job, more and more.

“The only issue is, Joh Griggs is going nowhere after being at the helm for 21 years!”

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