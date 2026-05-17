‘I feel like I’ve done it all’: Edwina Bartholomew reflects on 20 years at Sunrise and life today

Edwina Bartholomew has had a lot of upheaval in her life over the past few years. She and her husband Neil Varcoe have bought a 19th century hotel and a café in the NSW Central West town of Carcoar, and Neil and her kids now live in the town full-time. On top of that, she’s had the diagnosis of chronic myeloid leukaemia.

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But she’s still loving her job on Sunrise.

“You know, I’ve worked with these guys, on and off, for 20 years,” she tells TV WEEK.

“So it’s a great camaraderie. There’s a great brotherly-sisterly energy between everyone.

“Just knowing people for that long, knowing the funny stories from their lives, knowing what’s going on behind the scenes… You bring with you to work lots of different things at three in the morning, so it’s an unusual workplace in that respect. But it’s really great.”

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Eddy says doing three days a week as a news presenter and spending the other four days with her family in Carcoar is “so good”.

“It’s just a nice kind of balance of home life and work life as well,” she says. “So it’s really worked.”

Edwina on the Sunrise desk alongside Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington. (Image: Scott Ehler )

Edwina, 42, got her start in the media by winning a job at Sunrise two decades ago.

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“I’ve been on the show long enough to do all sorts of different things, from behind the scenes stuff to making coffees to guest greeting to being on air,” she explains. “It’s still wonderful in that way, in that you get to see younger people now coming up doing the same thing and knowing that they’ll one day get to do what they want to do too.”

She says there’s a great team of people working behind the scenes on the show.

“You have to be driven to get in here at four o’clock in the morning in the first place!”

Edwina is a trusted and beloved figure on morning television. (Image: Supplied)

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Over her two-decade career in media, Eddy has done “a lot of stuff”, including co-hosting Dancing With The Stars alongside Daniel MacPherson and Shane Bourne, and co-hosting Australian Spartan alongside Hamish McLachlan

“I feel like I’ve done it all,” she says. “You never say no to the opportunities that come along. I’ve had opportunities that have landed in my lap that I never would have imagined doing.”

So would she be open to other hosting opportunities if they came along now?

“Sure,” she says. “Never say never. But I’m also extremely happy doing what I’m doing right now and have a lot on my plate.

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“So it’s probably good for now.”

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