“Kind of the beginning”: Edwina Bartholomew and husband announce new chapter

First came an ambitious plan to turn an historic guest house in the NSW Central West into a boutique hotel. Now Sunrise star Edwina Bartholomew and her husband Neil Varcoe are embarking on another new chapter together – as cafe owners.

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A denim overall-clad Edwina shared the news with fans in a candid Instagram video on March 22, revealing she and her husband – who separated geographically so Neil could undertake the renovation of their Carcoar hotel, Saltash Farm, in 2023 – had also purchased the village coffee shop.

Edwina Bartholomew made an announcement with her husband. (Credit: Instagram/edwina_b)

“It’s super, super exciting. It’s going to be all local produce,” Edwina shared in the clip, which was filmed in the red-painted interior of the new Village Grocer.

“As you can see [there’s a] bit of work to do but this is kind of the beginning… of Saltash Farm, because everything we make over there ends up in here as well, which is why I’m in this,” Edwina said, pointing to her overalls, and adding that she’d been “making jam”.

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And it seems Edwina and Neil – a former digital media executive – aren’t wasting any time with their latest venture. While Saltash Farm is set to open later this year, they plan to have the cafe open before Easter – “hopefully”, as Neil says.

“We know it’s not possible to build a project like our hotel in isolation. It only works if it’s built with and for the community that it sits within,” Edwina shared in her latest Country Style column.

“The town’s shops need to thrive, and the main street needs buzz. People need a reason to turn off the highway, and sometimes a good coffee and a sandwich is a good start.”

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The Sunrise star admitted that she and Neil “feel a bit mad”, but they have taken inspiration from the town of New Norfolk in Tasmania which has become a tourist destination in its own right.

Certainly, the couple’s new chapter comes at the right time – a year and a half on from Edwina’s announcement, live on Sunrise, that she was suffering from chronic myeloid leukaemia, a blood and bone marrow cancer.

Following specialist help and daily medication, the traces of leukaemia in Edwina’s body are “almost undetectable”, and the star now works more flexibly – from the office and at home, with the support of Channel 7.

Edwina works more flexibly after her cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram/edwina_b)

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She and Neil may have had little experience in renovation, but they are – quite literally – building their dream.

“We have learnt a lot about heritage restrictions, septic systems, power poles and small-town politics,” Edwina told Country Style in January 2026.

“We have also fallen even more in love with the town we will all eventually call home.”

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