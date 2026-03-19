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“Erased”: Keith Urban reportedly “numb” after Sunday Rose revelation

Two simple words uttered by Keith and Nicole’s daughter changed everything.
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Keith Urban, Sunday Rose, Nicole Kidman, Faith MargaretGetty

Two simple words. That’s all it took. When Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose sat down for an interview with Elle Australia’s March edition, she made a pointed statement about her father without ever saying his name.

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Crediting her mother for sparking her interest in modelling, the youngster described Nicole as her “biggest inspiration” in life.

“She is a key part of everything I do,” Sunday explained. 

Sunday Rose
Sunday Rose called her mum her “biggest inspiration”. (Credit: Getty)

Tellingly, she didn’t mention her father – who split with Nicole after 19 years of marriage in September 2025 – once, a snub that is said to have left Keith feeling “numb”.

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Now, insiders have claimed that the strained situation between Keith and his children – Sunday and her 15-year-old sister Faith Margaret – goes much deeper than one interview.

“The kids have essentially cut off contact with Keith,” an insider claimed in an interview with celebrity gossip columnist Rob Shuter, as revealed in his Naughty But Nice with Rob substack.

“This isn’t just about a quote – it’s been building for a while.”

Keith Urban
Keith is said to feel “numb” about the situation. (Credit: Getty)
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While the source said Keith – who has not been seen publicly with Sunday or Faith since his marriage split – was “putting on a brave face” he is said to privately feel “like he’s lost his daughters”.

“Seeing it in black and white like that really hurt,” the insider said of Sunday’s interview. “He feels erased. Right now there’s a real distance, and Keith doesn’t know how to fix it.”

Sunday Rose, Faith Margaret and Nicole Kidman
Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret accompanied their mum to a pre-Oscars dinner on March 14. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, a source previously told Woman’s Day that Keith has been living a “solitary” bachelor life in Nashville, Tennessee.

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“He’s now living a life that’s been completely purged of everyone to do with his past life,” the insider revealed.

But the source also explained that Keith was taking his “fresh start” very seriously.

“Friends might fear he’s going off the rails, but he’s doing everything he can to stay on them,” they said.

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Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

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