Beloved Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has heartbreakingly revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The 41-year-old confirmed the news live on air.

Edwina revealed her cancer diagnosis live on air on 6 September 2024. (Credit: Seven)

After reading the 8am news bulletin, Edwina was overcome with emotion, saying, “Now, a personal story to finish the bulletin. I have been diagnosed with cancer.”

She continued, “That’s a shock to say and hard to say. It is a really good kind. It is called chronic myeloid leukaemia.”

Chronic myeloid leukaemia is an uncommon form of cancer that affects blood-cells and bone marrow.

“It can be treated with a daily tablet. If I can take care of myself I will be completely fine,” she said through tears.

Edwina revealed she was diagnosed many weeks ago, in July 2024, but decided to make the news public now for “a couple of reasons.”

The 41-year-old attended the 2024 TV WEEK Logies in August. (Credit: Getty)

“Firstly, because everyone at home and here has been here for all the wonderful times, for the engagements, and the weddings and the babies, for all of us. It felt right to share this with you too,” she explained.

“Many of you have been in similar situations or much, much worse and come out the other side stronger… And more resilient. That’s exactly what I plan to do.”

She explained that the final reason she decided to publicly speak about her cancer diagnosis was to hopefully encourage others to get checked, as she herself was inspired by her fellow Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr after she revealed she too had a skin cancer scare.

“I had a mammogram after I had a few lumps. That came back all clear. I even had an eye check. That’s fine. But my doctor sent me to get routine blood tests at the same time. One of those tests came back with levels out of whack,” she shared.

After she finished speaking, she was embraced by her co-hosts Matt Shirvington and Mark Beretta in an emotional group hug.

She then confirmed to viewers that she was feeling “very positive” and “lucky” about her treatment options.