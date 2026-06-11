‘Instant happiness’: RecipeTin Eats’ Nagi Maehashi shares joyful update after heartbreaking loss

Beloved food blogger and cookbook author Nagi Maehashi has introduced the world to a new furry face.
The RecipeTin Eats creator, who lost her beloved Golden Retriever Dozer in February, has welcomed an 11-week-old puppy named Jaffle into her life.
“I really didn’t expect to be getting another dog so soon after losing Dozer,” Nagi shared on Instagram. “But I recently found out that one of Dozer’s friends, Clem, had a litter of puppies while I was hiding from the world in these recent months. One little fluffball stole my heart immediately.”
The chunky Golden Retriever pup weighed in at a very impressive 11kg at just 11 weeks old.
Nagi described him as “a chunky chunderbum of a boy, destined to be big and gold. Just like Dozer.”
And while the new recruit is settling into his role as official RecipeTin taste tester, early results have been mixed: “cheese gets the paws up, but kale is firmly off the menu.”cheese ✅. Kale – ❌”.
“I’ve only had him for three days, but from the moment I picked him up, he brought instant happiness back into my life,” Nagi wrote.
Reacting to the joyful news, radio star Amanda Keller commented, “Woo hoo!!!!! Puppy spam please! Xxxxxxxxxx,” while Leigh Sales added, “Oh so gorgeous!!!!! I’m really glad you’ve done this ❤️”.
Dozer had been a beloved fixture of the RecipeTin Eats brand for years, building his own online following and featuring at the end of each recipe on Nagi’s website.
He will live on through the site’s existing Life of Dozer sections, with Nagi noting she has “Dozer’s nod of approval from the Big Sky Kitchen” as the baton is passed to his successor.
And the name is very on-brand. A jaffle is an Aussie toastie with sealed edges and molten cheesy filling – and if Jaffle’s early enthusiasm for cheese is anything to go by, it suits him perfectly!