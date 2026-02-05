Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Recipe Tin Eats creator Nagi Maehashi ‘steps back from work’ amid heartbreak

“I’ve cried a thousand tears”.
Recipe Tin Eats creator Nagi Maehashi has announced she is “stepping back from work for a little while” as her beloved dog Dozer fights for life.

The popular cook, photographer and videographer, shared the news in a heartbreaking post to Instagram, saying “I’ve cried a thousand tears and there’s a million more to come”.

Dozer is a familiar face to Nagi’s followers – making regular appearances on her social channels and earning a legion of fans.

Nagi Maehashi and Dozer
Nagi is heartbroken as her beloved pup fights for life. (Credit: Instagram/recipe_tin)

Explaining more about what had happened on her website, Nagi revealed that a fortnight earlier Labrador Dozer had been hospitalised with a double lung infection.

“If he was a spritely young chap, it probably wouldn’t be a big deal. But he’s 13.9 years old, with other medical conditions, and with that comes the reality that is the circle of life,” she told her fans.

Dozer went downhill fast, before beating the odds and fighting back. But just two hours later he was back in ICU with complications – a cycle that then happened again.

Nagi and Dozer
Dozer is a regular on Nagi’s socials. (Credit: Instagram/recipe_tin)

“We’re in the final chapter of Life of Dozer and we all know how the story will end,” Nagi shared.

“But before we get to the final page, it is my greatest hope that Dozer can come home in good enough condition to have some time to do the things he loves the most – spending time with his favourite people, scavenging around the table, playing with friends at the beach.”

Dozer
Dozer is fighting for life. (Credit: Instagram/recipe_tin)

A series of moving images shared to Nagi’s Instagram showed the beloved cook lying next to him in the hospital and kissing his furry head.

“Thank you for all the years of love you’ve shown Dozer, for sharing your own fur baby stories, and for making him feel so deeply adored far beyond our little world,” she told her followers.

“See you on the other side.”

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

