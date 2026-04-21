Casey Donovan and fiancée Renee Sharples share major update on IVF journey

NEED TO KNOW Casey Donovan and her fiancée Renee Sharples have reached a milestone in their IVF journey, completing their first embryo transfer.

Casey has spoken openly about gaining weight during her first egg retrieval, which motivated her to get her health under control to support her fertility treatment.

Having a baby is their biggest goal this year – all while she continues touring, making music, and planning a wedding for 2030.

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Casey Donovan has opened up with fans, announcing a deeply personal milestone: she and her fiancée Renee Sharples have completed their first embryo transfer as part of their IVF journey.

The Australian Idol winner shared the news directly with her Instagram followers via a heartfelt reel, revealing she caught the early morning flight from Sydney to Melbourne to be home in time – right after a big weekend of performances.

“Today Renee and I did our first embryo transfer,” she shared. “I got the 6am flight back from Sydney to Melbourne and after a massive weekend of amazing shows in NSW it was great to be home into the loving arms of my love and put my legs up… Literally.”

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After thanking the clinic and medical staff that have helped them on their journey, she closed the caption with a message of solidarity: “Sending all of the love, light and baby dust to all who are on an IVF journey.”

For Casey, the path to motherhood has been years in the making – and tied to her personal health journey.

The singer has spoken candidly about the weight she gained during her first round of egg retrieval, which brought into focus just how important her physical wellbeing would be throughout the process.

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“After my first IVF egg retrieval… I managed to put on about nine kilos in the space of a week, which is quite full-on, because the fluid just started building [up],” she shared on The Check Up With Woman’s Day podcast. “It was quite daunting going, ‘Why is the scale doing that?'”

The experience prompted Casey to reflect on her body at its heaviest and what that might have meant for her fertility treatment.

“I wondered what would happen if I was at my heaviest and trying to do IVF – what would that do to my body?” she said. “So, my goal of getting my weight and health under control has been so that I can start a family and help myself along that journey.”

(Credit: Instagram)

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Having a baby remains the couple’s greatest priority for 2026 – by whatever means brings that dream to life. “Whether that’s through my biology or we end up adopting,” Casey told Woman’s Day in January. “Hopefully carrying a child – that would be a beautiful thing.”

And even amid the emotional weight of fertility treatments, Casey’s warmth shines through. She’s touring, making music, and leaning into life alongside the woman she loves.

“I’m doing music, the one thing I love,” she says, “and I get to spend quality time with my beautiful fiancée – and maybe plan a wedding for 2030 when I get a hot minute to slow down!”

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